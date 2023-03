According to Broken Arrow police , a man shopping at the Ross clothing store at 101st and Elm was shot with his own gun Saturday.

Police said it happened around 1 p.m. when the man was in the dressing room changing.

We’re told the man’s personal firearm accidentally went off and he was shot in the leg.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

Broken Arrow police assured the public there was no active shooter threat inside the store.

The store remained open for business after the incident.