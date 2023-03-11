Open in App
Texas State
See more from this location?
WHIO Dayton

3 women missing for 2 weeks after traveling from Texas to Mexico

By Meredith Deliso, ABC News,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2We1HM_0lFlhYpj00

Three women have been missing for two weeks after traveling from Texas to Mexico for a shopping trip, authorities said.

The women -- Dora Alicia Cervantes Saenz, 53, Marina Perez Rios, 48, and Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios, 47 -- have been missing since Feb. 25, according to missing person posters posted by the Local Commission for the Search of Persons in the Mexican state of Nuevo León.

Two of the women are from Peñitas, a Texas town on the U.S.-Mexico border, Peñitas Police Chief Roel Bermea told ABC Rio Grande Valley affiliate KRGV. The three left on Feb. 24 to go to a flea market in Montemorelos, a city in Nuevo León, he told the station.

Saenz is a friend of the Rioses, who are sisters, The Associated Press reported.

Peñitas police started looking into their disappearance after the husband of one of the missing women contacted the department, Bermea said. Though after several days with no contact, his investigator contacted the FBI "to see what they could do," the chief said.

"We did contact the FBI to let them know the ladies were considered missing," Bermea told KRGV, adding that there's "not much we can do ourselves" in a missing persons case in another country.

The FBI confirmed in a statement to KRGV that it is aware of the matter but that "no information is being provided at this time."

News of their disappearance comes after four Americans were kidnapped shortly after crossing the border into Matamoros, Mexico, which is in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas just south of Brownsville, Texas, on March 3. Two of the Americans, including one who was traveling to the region for a cosmetic procedure, were rescued on March 7, though two were found dead. Five alleged Gulf Cartel members have since been charged with aggravated kidnapping and murder.

Bermea told KRGV this is the first time they are investigating a disappearance in another country.

"We're just concerned," he told the station. "We really haven't had any other incidents that I can recall of something like this happening in another country."

The women were traveling in a green mid-1990s Chevy Silverado, authorities said. Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI or the Peñitas Police Department at 956-581-3345.

ABC News' Victoria Beaulé contributed to this report.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX5 days ago
Texas man strangled mom because she wouldn't give him her car: police
Houston, TX4 days ago
Missing Texas girl found locked in North Carolina outbuilding: Sheriff
Lexington, NC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL3 days ago
Woman traveling with 4 kidnapped Americans alerted police while waiting in Texas
Brownsville, TX6 days ago
Mississippi man who went missing found with head severed, attorney says
Laurel, MS21 hours ago
Three teenage girls and gunman dead in Texas shooting
Galena Park, TX23 days ago
Kanye West, Wife Shock With Their Recent Outing - Singer Looks Like THIS!
Culver City, CA12 days ago
21 miles of California's Highway 1 closed due to floods
Watsonville, CA2 days ago
Americans who survived Mexico kidnapping shaken after they 'watched' others die: family
Brownsville, TX6 days ago
Sweet 6 Year Old Texas Girl’s Brutal Death Gets Justice This Week
Dallas, TX7 days ago
3 children were found dead in a Texas home, alongside 2 injured siblings
Italy, TX10 days ago
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck settle on prominent $64M LA billionaire’s mansion
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
American tourists killed after being kidnapped in Mexico ID’d as Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown
Lake City, SC7 days ago
Mexican cartel kidnapping: Americans reportedly seen on Facebook live video shortly after crossing border
Brownsville, TX3 days ago
‘You’ve turned into a cult:’ Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks on Republican Party at SXSW
Austin, TX2 days ago
Teen and 2 horses dead after vehicle crashes into group riding stolen horses, police say
Dallas, TX18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy