These Are the Best Amusement Parks in the U.S. to Visit in 2023

As you begin to plan out your summer vacation activities, consider a trip to one of the best amusement parks in the United States, many of which have several different parks or themed areas on their property, including additional water parks and even zoos.

U.S. News & World Report has done the hard work for you, pulling together the top 17 destinations based on available lodging, thrill levels, family friendliness, food offerings, and more, so whether you're looking for the adrenaline rush of your life , the fluffiest cotton candy that ever existed, or a massive kids' park for your little ones, you're sure to find something, somewhere to your liking on this list.

Several winners surely won't surprise you, but there may be a few new options for you to peruse, like Orlando's marketedly affordable Fun Spot America.

California dominates the list with five parks, including Knott’s Berry Farm, Six Flags Magic Mountain, SeaWorld San Diego, Universal Studios Hollywood, and Disneyland Park .

Florida provides a close second, with Fun Spot America, Walt Disney World Resort , Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and Universal Orlando.

Next up we have Pennsylvania, with Kennywood, Knoebels Amusement Resort, and everyone's favorite chocolate-themed locale, Hersheypark.

Ohio is the final state to rack up multiple winners with Cedar Point and Kings Island.

In Indiana, located in the town of Santa Claus, there's Holiday World & Splashin' Safari. In Missouri, Silver Dollar City. And in Tennessee, it had to be Dollywood , owned by the queen of country herself, Dolly Parton .

But if traveling to visit one of the top parks in the country isn't a viable option for you, check out the best parks in each state , instead!