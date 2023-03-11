Keke Palmer Wears Matching Pajamas in Adorable Family Photos With Newborn

The actress announced the birth of son Leo back in February.

Keke Palmer is so happy at home with her newborn.

The Nope star tweeted a series of pictures featuring herself and boyfriend Darius Jackson wearing matching pajamas with son Leo , and these family photos are too precious.

In one photo, she threw a peace sign up at the camera as she crouched next to her beau, who cradled the sleeping babe against his chest. In another, Jackson pressed a sweet kiss to her forehead, while the pair both smiled sweetly at the camera in the third.

Palmer captioned the tweet, "Thank you @zennioptical for the lewks," referencing her new blue specs.

The actress first announced the birth of her baby in an Instagram post in late February . The sweet caption read:

"Hey Son!!!!

1. Only 48hrs of being parents! 😳

2. Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, “Someone” by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God! 😆

3. The baby love Rolling Ray, cause purrr.

4. “I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world.” Hahaha

5. I’m just playing, my baby face is on this slide.

6. And this slide 🤣😅😍❤️🙏🏾😇😭

Born during Black History Month , with a name to match 😄!

LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo."

Palmer revealed her pregnancy while hosting SNL in Dec. 2022, showing off her belly during the opening monologue.

"There's some rumors going around; people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight—I am!" she made the reveal.

"I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the spread rumors about you y'all, but it's even worse when they're correct," she added. "I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low 'cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?"