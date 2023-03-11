Scouts to Host Open House – Community Invited

Boy Scout Troop 22 invites everyone interested in Scouting to its Open House, Tuesday, March 28th at St. Thomas the Apostle School Bloomfield, 7:30 – 9:00 pm. Through exhibits and presentations by the boys of T22, the fun and benefits of Scouting will be on display.

The active year-round program provides opportunities for personal and physical growth and leadership development. But don’t tell the boys – they are too busy camping, hiking, sailing, mountain biking and learning new skills.

Troop 22 has enjoyed many adventures, from hiking in New Mexico to sailing in the Bahamas. They have traveled to Washington DC, Niagara Falls and Gettysburg, among other destinations. The Scouts have earned merit badges in a hundred topics from Aviation to Wilderness Survival, Game Design to Robotics.

Boys who are 11 – 18 years old (or 10 and already in March of their 5h grade year) are eligible to join. The Troop meets Tuesday nights during the school year in the St. Thomas the Apostle School Gym, 50 Byrd Avenue, Bloomfield. Membership currently includes Bloomfield, Nutley and Belleville youth.

If interested in Scouting, but unable to attend the open house, please stop by a meeting or contact troop22bloomfield@gmail.com for more information.



