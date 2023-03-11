Open in App
Bloomfield, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Scouts to Host Open House – Community Invited

By Boy Scout Troop 22,

4 days ago

Boy Scout Troop 22 invites everyone interested in Scouting to its Open House, Tuesday, March 28th at St. Thomas the Apostle School Bloomfield, 7:30 – 9:00 pm.  Through exhibits and presentations by the boys of T22, the fun and benefits of Scouting will be on display.

The active year-round program provides opportunities for personal and physical growth and leadership development.  But don’t tell the boys – they are too busy camping, hiking, sailing, mountain biking and learning new skills.

Troop 22 has enjoyed many adventures, from hiking in New Mexico to sailing in the Bahamas.  They have traveled to Washington DC, Niagara Falls and Gettysburg, among other destinations.  The Scouts have earned merit badges in a hundred topics from Aviation to Wilderness Survival, Game Design to Robotics.

Boys who are 11 – 18 years old (or 10 and already in March of their 5h grade year)  are eligible to join.   The Troop meets Tuesday nights during the school year in the St. Thomas the Apostle School Gym, 50 Byrd Avenue, Bloomfield.  Membership currently includes Bloomfield,  Nutley and Belleville youth.

If interested in Scouting, but unable to attend the open house, please stop by a meeting or contact troop22bloomfield@gmail.com for more information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gN65w_0lFlg5oc00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
East Brunswick Arts Coalition Seeks Sponsors for Masquerade Ball
East Brunswick, NJ55 minutes ago
Union P.A.L. Announces Two New Programs: Taekwondo and Boxing
Union, NJ15 hours ago
Former Kenilworth Resident Celebrates 100th Birthday
Kenilworth, NJ13 hours ago
Luck of the Irish — No Rain on Nutley’s 44th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Nutley, NJ17 hours ago
Local St. Patrick's Day Dinners Set
Spotswood, NJ19 hours ago
Mike’s Place in Kenilworth Specials of the Day March 16
Kenilworth, NJ3 hours ago
Sponsorships Available for St. Stan's Golf Outing
Colts Neck, NJ1 hour ago
Robbinsville St. Patrick's Day Parade Will No Longer March
Robbinsville, NJ20 hours ago
Rahway Resident and Owner of Sylvan Learning Center Can Help Your Student Succeed
Rahway, NJ18 hours ago
Newton’s Honors Choir Participates in Workshop Led by Grammy-Nominated Choir
Montclair, NJ12 hours ago
What's on TAP at the March 16 Plainfield Planning Board Meeting
Plainfield, NJ15 hours ago
Millburn High School to Make Fourth Appearance at VEX Robotics World Championships
Millburn, NJ18 hours ago
Phillipsburg…Are you feeling lucky?
Phillipsburg, NJ20 hours ago
70 Business and Civic Leaders Turn Out for Annual BHB&C Breakfast with the Mayor
Berkeley Heights, NJ19 hours ago
Bayonne High School Students to Stage Production of Rent
Bayonne, NJ19 hours ago
Roaring Fire Engulfs home on Surf Avenue
Belmar, NJ18 hours ago
Trap-Neuter-Return Discussion with Monmouth SPCA to Take Place Thursday
Long Branch, NJ14 hours ago
Date Announced for the Start of the 2023 Madison Farmers Market
Madison, NJ21 hours ago
NOTICE OF MOUNT LAUREL COMPLIANCE HEARING ON THE HOUSING ELEMENT AND FAIR SHARE PLAN OF THE TOWNSHIP OF MILLBURN, COUNTY OF ESSEX
Millburn, NJ10 hours ago
Closures and Delayed Openings in Madison on Tuesday March 14
Madison, NJ2 days ago
Construction in Madison; Lincoln Place Closed
Madison, NJ1 day ago
Holmdel School District Raises Awareness for Lyme Disease
Holmdel, NJ17 hours ago
South Orange Neighbors Contentious, Critical of Proposed New Seton Hall Building Plans
South Orange, NJ15 hours ago
Morristown Residents Needed for Town Environmental Commission
Morristown, NJ2 hours ago
MILLBURN TOWNSHIP ORDINANCE 2634-23
Millburn, NJ10 hours ago
Poke House Officially Opens in Cranford
Cranford, NJ2 days ago
Additions to All Five Elementary Schools Considered by Montville Twp Board of Education
Montville, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy