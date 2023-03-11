One of the biggest stories of spring training is how Japanese ace Kodai Senga has begun to adjust to Major League Baseball after spending nearly a decade with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks. This offseason, Senga signed a 5-year, $75 million contract with the New York Mets and figures to be a huge part of the team’s pitching rotation moving forward.

Unfortunately for Senga, he was scheduled to make his second start of the spring Saturday but was scratched due to a finger injury.

“Kodai Senga will not make his scheduled start today due to discomfort at the base of his right index finger,” the Mets’ official Twitter account wrote in a statement. “He will undergo imaging, and we will provide an update when appropriate.”

Mets hitters who have faced off against Senga this spring have raved about the Japanese pitcher’s “ghost fork pitch,” which is technically a splitter. Senga, who compiled a 2.42 ERA during his time in Japan, has pitched just two innings for the Mets this spring, allowing one run while striking out a pair.

The MLB world reacted to Senga’s concerning injury news.

We’ll have to wait to see the extent of Senga’s injury, but it appears the Mets are being cautious.

[New York Mets on Twitter ]

The post MLB world reacts to concerning Kodai Senga news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .