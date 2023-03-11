NFL’s massive Dan Snyder problem revealed

Though Washington Commanders team owner Dan Snyder is actively attempting to sell the team, so far nobody has come close to his asking price, making it possible that he simply retains ownership. The only thing that could force him to sell the team is a 75 percent vote from the rest of the NFL team owners – and that doesn’t seem likely.

According to a report from The New York Post, the NFL does not have enough votes from its team owners to force Dan Snyder to sell the Washington Commanders franchise. And one source told The Post that this isn’t necessarily a surprise, speculating that the owners simply looking out for their own interests.

“This is the boy’s club of boy’s clubs,” an anonymous source told The Post. “They want a higher bar so there is no precedent for them [to be forced to sell their own teams].”

The Post reports that Snyder is seeking an offer of at least $6 billion for the Washington Commanders franchise, which would be the richest sale in the history of the league. So far, the best offer Snyder has received is $5.5 billion – still $500 million shy of his asking price.

We’ll have to see if Snyder eventually gets a better offer.

[ New York Post ]

