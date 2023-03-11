Virginia rocket launch delayed due to high winds

The rocket is scheduled to launch from a pad at the Wallops Island launch facility on Virginia’s eastern Shore between 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday night, but the launch will only go forward if weather conditions are favorable. Otherwise, the launch will be delayed to backup dates int he coming week.
NASA shared a map showing when residents of the East Coast can expect to see the rocket. Most people in Virginia will be able to see the rocket within 1-2 minutes of launch — weather permitting.
As of 2:42 p.m., NASA tweeted that conditions for the launch were “70% favorable” and that cloud cover was currently the primary concern.
