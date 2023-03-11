Open in App
Virginia State
Virginia rocket launch delayed due to high winds

By Jakob Cordes,

4 days ago

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WRIC) — UPDATE, 4:26 p.m.: Rocket Lab, the company behind Saturday’s aborted launch, said they are “standing down” due to high winds near the Wallops Island Launch Facility.

“We have back up opportunities over the next week and we’ll share a new target launch date soon,” the company wrote.

Residents across Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic seaboard could catch a glimpse of spaceflight tonight as NASA plans for the launch of a satellite from Wallops Island.

The rocket will carry a satellite on behalf of Capella Space, a company that provides high-resolution imagery for the U.S. government.

PHOTOS: Richmond goes green for Shamrock the Block

The rocket is scheduled to launch from a pad at the Wallops Island launch facility on Virginia’s eastern Shore between 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday night, but the launch will only go forward if weather conditions are favorable. Otherwise, the launch will be delayed to backup dates int he coming week.

NASA shared a map showing when residents of the East Coast can expect to see the rocket. Most people in Virginia will be able to see the rocket within 1-2 minutes of launch — weather permitting.

The launch will be visible across much of the Mid-Atlantic Seaboard. (Photo: NASA)

As of 2:42 p.m., NASA tweeted that conditions for the launch were “70% favorable” and that cloud cover was currently the primary concern.

“Unfortunately it’s a bit cloudy out there right now, but if things clear up, those along the East Coast may catch a glimpse of Electron’s flight,” they wrote.

If the clouds do obscure your view, never fear — 8News will carry a live feed of the launch from cameras set up on Wallops Island, so watch this space!

