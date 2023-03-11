Open in App
New Orleans, LA
Report: Pelicans Expect Zion Williamson Back Before Playoffs

By Patrick Andres,

4 days ago

The New Orleans forward hasn't played since Jan. 2 due to a hamstring injury.

The Pelicans , in the thick of a crowded race for Western Conference playoff position, may soon have the services of their star once again.

New Orleans forward Zion Williamson is expected back by playoff time, according to a Friday report from Sam Amick of The Athletic . Williamson has not played since Jan. 2 due to a hamstring injury; the Pelicans announced on Wednesday that Williamson will be re-evaluated "in approximately two weeks."

With 16 games remaining in the regular season, New Orleans sits in 10th place in the Western Conference—a half-game behind the ninth-place Lakers , and a half-game in front of the 11th-place Jazz .

As Amick pointed out, on the day of Williamson’s injury, which took place during a 120–111 loss to the 76ers, the Pelicans were third in the West.

Williamson, a two-time All-Star, has played just 114 games across four seasons with New Orleans. He missed the entire 2022 season with a foot injury.

