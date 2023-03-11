Open in App
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

Howard wins by point, heads to 1st NCAA tourney since 1992

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vJWp4_0lFlba0P00

Jelani Williams scored 20 points including two free throws with 6.1 seconds left to lead Howard to a 65-64 win on Saturday in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament championship game and the Bison's first trip to the NCAA Tournament in 31 years.

This is Howard’s first MEAC Tournament title since 1992, which was also the last time the Bison won the regular-season championship until this season. They beat the Spartans twice during the regular season 87-67 and 86-84 but the championship game was a tenacious defensive matchup.

Free throws by Terrance Jones and Joe Bryant gave Norfolk State a 64-60 lead with 23.7 seconds remaining. Marcus Dockery made his first 3-pointer after missing his first five attempts to get Howard within a point with 13.2 to go then Norfolk State threw the inbounds pass out of bounds on a miscommunication.

Williams was fouled on a drive and made two free throws on both sides of a Spartans timeout. Norfolk State called another timeout after going over midcourt then inbounded the ball to Bankston who hit the bottom of the rim with a layup in heavy pressure under the basket.

Williams was the only player for top-seeded Howard (22-12) to score in double figures on 6-of-11 shooting while hitting 7 of 8 free throws.

Dana Tate scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half and conference player of the year Joe Bryant scored all 18 of his points in the second half for the third-seeded Spartans (22-11), who were after their third straight tourney title.

Neither team led by more than six points. There were 15 lead changes and 11 ties.

Norfolk State's 72-65 overtime win over North Carolina Central in the semifinals ended at 11:30 Friday night. Less than 14 hours later they were back on the floor and started by outscoring Howard 7-1, with Tate scoring the first five. But it was the Bison leading 33-27 at halftime after scoring the last nine points, including five from Williams.

Howard finished with three fewer field goals and survived 16 turnovers that included nine Spartans steals. But the Bison had a 39-31 rebounding edge, made three more 3-pointers and four more free throws.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
San Diego well-represented in NCAA men's, women's basketball tournaments
San Diego, CA1 day ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI20 hours ago
Ja Morant And His Sister Were Involved In An Incident At A Girls High School Volleyball Game
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Packers insane Aaron Rodgers compensation demands revealed
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Georgia college student on life support with brain bleed after spring break trip to Mexico
Athens, GA20 hours ago
Mike Shildt finds peace, satisfaction in role(s) with Padres, looks forward to another chance to manage
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Embiid scores 36, gets late call reversed in win over Cavs
Philadelphia, PA12 hours ago
Bucks beat Suns, clinch playoff berth with 50th victory
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Report: MLB closer to streaming Padres games as Bally Sports prepares to file for bankruptcy
San Diego, CA2 days ago
At World Baseball Classic, Juan Soto, Manny Machado give glimpses of powerful Padres future
San Diego, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy