Victoria Justice Takes Oscars Party Dressing to Great Heights in 6-Inch Heels & Plunging Mini Dress

By Irene San Segundo,

4 days ago
Victoria Justice made an elegant arrival at Darren Dzienciol And Richie Akiva’s Annual Oscar Pre-Party in Bel Air, California, on March 10, alongside other celebrities like Venus and Serena Williams , Ashley Benson, Tobey Maguire, and more.

The “Eye Candy” star donned a glamorous look for the event ahead of this Sunday’s 2023 Oscars in a pearl white satin mini dress. The stylish number featured a plunging V-neckline and a tight knee-long skirt with a ruched finish.

She brought the dazzling look together with a pair of dangly earrings with a spiral shape that finished with a sparkling diamond.

As for beauty, Justice emphasized the classic and old Hollywood glamour allure of her outfit styling her long brown hair in waves to one side and finishing it with a dramatic shade of burgundy on her lips and a black manicure in contrast with the pale tone of her dress.

When it came to footwear, the “Zoey 101” star elevated her look in a towering pair of black platform sandals . The red carpet-favorite style featured thick platform soles and crisscross uppers with wide straps. The pair also included at least 5 inches high chunky block heels that gave the actress’ ensemble an instant height and chic factor boost.

Regarding shoe choices, the Nickelodeon actress tends to favor pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals by brands like Sophia Webster, and Diane von Furstenberg for her red-carpet appearances. When she is off-duty, her looks typically feature low-top and athletic sneakers from Steve Madden and Converse.

Justice, who just turned 30 in February and celebrated it releasing her latest song “Last Man Standing,” is set to star in the thriller “The Tutor” alongside “Stranger Things'” Noah Schnapp, and Garrett Hedlund next spring 2023.

