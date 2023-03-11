Open in App
Bismarck, ND
KX News

Winter storm shuts down interstates, blamed in fatal wreck

By The Associated Press,

4 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A late-winter blizzard settled over the upper Midwest on Saturday, shutting down roads and adding to one of the snowiest seasons in recent decades.

Bismarck received nearly 6 inches of snow from Friday night into Saturday morning, and more was predicted. Bismarck’s 92.5 inches of snow this season is the third-most in the 148 years records have been kept, according to the National Weather Service.

Several roads were closed, including sections of Interstate 94 and U.S. 52 in North Dakota. Authorities in South Dakota and Minnesota also urged drivers to be cautious due to snowfall and wind blowing the snow back onto paved roadways.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a 29-year-old man died Friday night when his pickup truck slid on an icy highway and struck a commercial truck. The driver of the larger truck was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The National Weather Service said some areas of the Upper Midwest could see more than 12 inches of snow through Sunday, while other areas could see rain and freezing rain.

The storm is expected to move into the Upper Great Lakes region on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

