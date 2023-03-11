Chicago State University's faculty, staff to go on strike

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The bargaining team representing union faculty and staff at Chicago State University on the city's South Side has voted to authorize a strike.

After three days of voting on campus, nearly all of the 101 Chicago State University union members who cast ballots gave the green light to the bargaining team to call a strike if no significant progress is made at the table.

Member voter turnout was 81%. Union members said they can't agree to a contract that doesn't move the university forward and doesn't help its students.

They say their vote sends a strong message to CSU's administration that more work needs to be done.

The two sides return to the bargaining table on March 15. The union said it looks forward to continuing negotiations in earnest to avert a strike.

