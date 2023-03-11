Exclusive 1-on-1: Charlotte FC captain spent 10 years in EPL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Ashley Westwood is the new Captain for Charlotte FC. He’s spent the past 10 years in the English Premier League and now comes to MLS hoping to add a spark to a Charlotte Club that was so close to making the playoffs last season.

Westwood sat down with Charlotte Sports Live’s Grace Grill ahead of the club’s match on Saturday against Atlanta United and spoke about his hopes for the team and the impact he believes he can have.

