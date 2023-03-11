Open in App
Shelby Charter Township, MI
WWJ News Radio

Authorities warn Clinton River must be 'respected' after pair of hikers rescued at River Bends Park

By Cassandra Llamas Fossen,

4 days ago

SHELBY TOWNSHIP (WWJ) - Two hikers at River Bend Park were pulled to safety by Macomb County rescue crews after they became trapped by potentially hazardous water conditions.

The Shelby Township Fire Department said personnel were dispatched to the park, comprised of 850 acres between two sections of the Clinton River off 22 Mile Road, earlier in the week after a call came in for help.

According to the department, two hikers became caught in a "situation" while exploring the park. Shelby Township Police Officers were the first to find the pair and were able to speak with them, but river conditions and darkness prevented the hikers from being able to get themselves to safety.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they were able to determine that the two hikers were not in a life-threatening scenario and evaluated how to carry out the rescue.

"The STFD Swiftwater Rescue Team was activated with on-duty members responding with the specialized water rescue craft," the department said. "Swiftwater team members suited up and entered the river and made direct contact with the individuals and made a quick medical evaluation to confirm no injuries."

A specialized rescue boat was deployed and the hikers were successfully brought back across the river, authorities added. The pair were evaluated once more by paramedics with the fire department and released.

Fire officials released a warning to those walking and exploring River Bends Park, urging visitors to always bring a partner and share details of their trip with friends and family members in the event of an emergency.

"The Clinton River is a beautiful asset to the residents and visitors of Shelby Township, but it must also be respected," the fire department warned. "The river has ever-changing conditions between the water level, speed, and deadfall. Anyone recreating on or around the river should never go alone and have a plan and timeline that is shared with someone to know about in case of emergency."

The fire department said crews specifically train to respond to a variety of circumstances and its swift water rescue team is outfitted to assist not only in Shelby Township, but across many communities in the area.

"We have the ability to get right to work when a call comes in and do not have to wait for another fire department to respond," officials continued. "Even if specialized equipment needs to be brought in, we are able to stabilize the scene immediately and we start working while that equipment is enroute."

The department provides a variety of services such as Technical Rescue, Hazardous Materials (HAZMAT), Swiftwater Rescue, Dive Rescue including ice dive, Rescue Task Force (RTF), Tactical Response Unit (TRU), on top of Fire Suppression and transporting Advanced Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

