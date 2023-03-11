Open in App
Albany, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Springsteen show canceled two days before Albany concert

By Jessie House,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rAWui_0lFlWQjS00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are set to perform at the MVP Arena on March 14. After the cancellation of their show at Mohegan Sun Arena on March 12, worry grows if they’ll be able to play in Albany.

Bruce Springsteen announced the cancellation on his Twitter on March 11. He writes, “Due to illness, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s concert at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, March 12 has been postponed.” Springsteen also notes they’re working on rescheduling the date so those with tickets should hold on to them. Check back with NEWS10 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

