Bucks Injury Report Against The Warriors

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury report for Saturday's game.

On Saturday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in San Francisco to face off with the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.

For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).

The Bucks have ruled out Giannis Antetokounmpo and Wesley Matthews, while Goran Dragic has been upgraded to available.

Antetokounmpo will miss his third straight game, and he is currently in the middle of another unbelievable season with averages of 31.2 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest in 52 games (while shooting 53.9% from the field).

NBA's official injury report

The Bucks are the best team in the NBA, and come into the night as the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-18 record in 66 games.

They are 9-1 in their last ten games and on a three-game winning streak.

Earlier this month, they had been in the middle of a 16-game winning streak.

On the road, the Bucks have gone 20-12 in the 32 games they have played away from Milwaukee.

As for the Warriors, they are tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the sixth seed in the Western Conference and have a 34-33 record in 67 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and on a three-game losing streak.

That said, they are an outstanding team at home, going 27-7 in the 34 games they have hosted at the Chase Center.

In 2021, the Bucks won the NBA Championship, while the Warriors are coming off winning the title in 2022.