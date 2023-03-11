Open in App
Holland, MI
The Holland Sentinel

Holland Christian, Holland, Hamilton swim to top 10 finishes at state

By Dan D'Addona, The Holland Sentinel,

4 days ago

ROCHESTER - Holland Christian, Holland and Hamilton all finished in the top 10 at the Division 3 state swimming and diving championships.

Combined with West Ottawa and Zeeland also finishing in the top 10 in Division 1, it marks the first time in nearly a decade that all of the local boys teams earned top 10 finishes in the same season.

Holland Christian was third, finishing with 161 points on Saturday at Oakland University. The Maroons finished behind champion Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood (271) and East Grand Rapids (259).

Holland was sixth (107), the highest finish in nearly a decade for the Dutch. Hamilton was ninth (102).

Holland Christian's Karsten Huisman, Christian Hoeksema, Basilio Ledesma and Ryan Windemuller took third in 1:36.48 in the 200 medley relay.

Hoeksema took fifth in the 100 breaststroke (58.87) and sixth in the 100 freestyle (47.59).

Parker Schut finished fifth in diving (390.65 points). Ledesma was ninth in the 100 butterfly (50.90).

Lee Assink took fifth in the 500 freestyle (4:49.00) and 10th in the 200 free (1:46.66). Teddy Hollebeek was 14th in the 500 free (5:00.70) and 15th (1:50.15) in the 200 free.

Huisman got 11th in the 200 IM (2:02.75). Windemuller was 12th in the 100 backstroke (53.99) and Huisman was 13th (54.42). Levi Rosema was 15th in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.35).

Ledesma, Assink, Huisman and Hoeksema, finished fourth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:12.95).Ledesma, Joseph Stielstra, Nathan Bengelink and Windemuller took 14th in the 200 free relay (1:31.54).

Holland's James Baer finished second in the 100 butterfly (50.75). Baer finished seventh in the 50 free (21.53).

Harper Prutch, Simon Van Huis, Baer and Victor Cassar took sixth in the 200 medley relay (1:39.01). Van Huis took fifth in the 100 freestyle (47.58) and seventh in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.12).

Baer, Cassar, Emmett Book and Van Huis took seventh in the 200 free relay (1:28.50). Cassar, Trent Burgess, Prutch and Book took 16th in the 400 free relay (3:27.83).

Hamilton's Jeremy Mathews finished fourth in diving (400.00) and Jackson Miller was 15th (284.85).

Jackson Nyhof finished fourth in the 100 breaststroke (58.60) and ninth in the 100 freestyle (48.13).

Hamilton's Landen Maatman, Nyhof, Justin Stark and Paul Theodore took ninth in the 200 medley relay (1:40.17).

Carson McIntire took eighth in the 500 freestyle (4:58.68) and 11th in the 200 free (1:47.15).McIntire, Owen Lewis, Stark and Theodore took 13th in the 200 free relay (1:31.37). McIntire, Theodore, Stark and Nyhof took ninth in the 400 free relay (3:20.19).

Contact sports editor Dan D’Addona at Dan.D’Addona@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanDAddona or Facebook @HollandSentinelSport s.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Holland Christian, Holland, Hamilton swim to top 10 finishes at state

