The Philadelphia Phillies have shut down Noah Song following reports of back tightness with the pitcher.

The Philadelphia Phillies have shut down relief pitcher Noah Song following reports of him suffering from back tightness per reports .

Song had an MRI and will reportedly be evaluated again next week. He will likely miss Opening Day. Considering he is a Rule 5 draft pick from the Boston Red Sox, Song must be on the roster for 90 days or risk being offered back to his original team.

If Song does miss significant time, he will be allowed to make a rehab start which could be beneficial to both him and the Phillies to gauge where he is at.

Song is a Naval Academy graduate and just recently was given permission to participate in MLB activities by the United States Navy. Despite his service commitment as a Naval Flight Officer, which is six years after earning the Wings of Gold, the Navy granted him permission to transfer his service time to the Selected Reserves.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter !