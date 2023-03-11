Jalen Brunson’s X-ray on foot comes back negative in Knicks injury boost

LOS ANGELES — Jalen Brunson was out of the Knicks’ lineup Saturday against the Clippers, but there at least was some favorable injury news concerning the team’s starting point guard.

Brunson underwent X-rays that came back negative on his sore left foot, Tom Thibodeau said before the game.

He is doing “a little better” and has been listed as day-to-day, the Knicks’ coach added.

“When he’s healthy enough, he goes,” Thibodeau said. “So just do the rehab, talk to the medical people and when he gets cleared, he’s cleared and then he’ll play.”

Thibodeau added that Brunson’s injury has been diagnosed as a bruise, but he said it’s a “different” injury to the one that kept starting shooting guard Quentin Grimes in and out of the lineup in training camp and at the start of the regular season.

Jalen Brunson’s X-ray came back negative. Getty Images

The Knicks also face the Lakers on Sunday in Los Angeles and the Trail Blazers on Tuesday in Portland, before returning home to play the Nuggets on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Second-year guard Miles McBride has returned to the rotation since Brunson suffered the foot injury, but he had logged just 28 combined minutes over the previous three games.

“Deuce has really had good minutes for us all year. So it’s an opportunity for him to gain more experience. But just trust the game. The game’s gonna tell you what to do,” Thibodeau said. “But he’s always ready.

“I have a lot of confidence in him because I see the amount of work that he puts in every day. And he was in the rotation prior to the trade [for Josh Hart], and I thought he did a good job during that stretch. So that was important for him. But that hasn’t changed his approach every day in practice and whenever he’s been called upon, he’s been ready to go.

Miles McBride returned to the lineup after Jalen Brunson’s injury. Getty Images

Backup center Isaiah Hartenstein appeared on the team’s injury report Friday with a sore left ankle, but he was available to play.

He and Julius Randle have been the only Knicks to appear in each of the team’s first 69 games.

“This time of the year, you have a lot of guys that are nicked up,” Thibodeau said. “That’s part of it, but he’s fine.”

Sixth man Norman Powell was out for the Clippers with a shoulder injury.