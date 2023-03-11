Three years after March 11 NBA shutdown in OKC, where are key Thunder-Jazz figures now?

It’s been three years since Rudy Gobert’s COVID-19 test result came back positive, prompting Thunder team doctor Donnie Strack to run onto the court just before tip-off in Oklahoma City to delay a Thunder-Jazz game.

The game was ultimately postponed, as was the 2019-20 NBA season, as was every other facet of life.

So much has changed since then, and so many key figures from that March 11, 2020, night in Oklahoma City have moved on.

Rudy Gobert

Oklahoma City had zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 until Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.

Gobert almost certainly wasn’t the first person in Oklahoma City to contract COVID, but his diagnosis was a landmark event.

“There was a small group of our staff sitting in Sam Presti's office just deliberating and trying to gather as much information as possible,” Thunder VP Rob Hennigan told The Oklahoman in an oral history of that night .

“And then I would say maybe within a minute, a minute or two max of the ball getting tipped, we got confirmation that Rudy Gobert tested positive … And then Sam just kinda nodded to Donnie (Strack) and me and said, "Look, don't let them tip the ball."

Gobert wasn’t in the arena that night. According to Gov. Kevin Stitt, Gobert was at OU Medical Center, where he tested positive for the virus.

Three years later, Gobert is now a Minnesota Timberwolf. The French center was the centerpiece of a massive offseason trade between Utah and Minnesota. It’s early, but considering what the Timberwolves gave up, it has the chance to be one of the worst trades in NBA history.

Gobert and the Timberwolves are eighth in the West, which means they would have to fight for a playoff berth through the play-in.

Billy Donovan and Quin Snyder

After Strack and Hennigan ran onto the court, Thunder coach Billy Dovovan and Jazz coach Quin Snyder huddled with officials Pat Fraher, Mark Lindsay and Ben Taylor.

That was Donovan’s final appearance in Oklahoma City as the Thunder’s coach. Donovan led the Thunder through the Orlando bubble and a first-round playoff loss to the Rockets before he and the Thunder parted ways.

Donovan took the Bulls’ head coaching job that offseason. Now in his third season with the Bulls, Donovan is 107-113 with one playoff appearance — a first-round exit in 2021-22.

Snyder coached the Jazz for two more seasons before resigning last summer.

Last month, the Hawks hired Snyder after Atlanta fired Nate McMillan. Snyder is 3-3 in his first six games with the Hawks.

Frankie J

One of the strangest twists in an already surreal night was the performance of Grammy-nominated artist Frankie J, the halftime act who was rushed onto the court before the game .

“I’m assuming they’re trying to stall for a little bit and the players are going to come back out,” Frankie J said. “The crowd was great. The energy was amazing.”

Halfway through Frankie J’s set, the Thunder’s game operations team got word that the game would be canceled.

Frankie J is still performing at halftime shows, by the way, including one during the 49ers-Seahawks playoff game in January.

Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz

After the game, the Jazz couldn’t return to 21c Museum Hotel, where it had been staying.

It was understandably hard for the Jazz to find a place to stay, given the COVID risk and lack of information at that time.

The team wound up at the Residence Inn Oklahoma City Airport, a fine enough place, but well below the star status of where NBA teams usually stay.

Antonella Rossini, the hotel’s general manager, found out the next morning that one of her guests, Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, had tested positive for the virus.

“The one room that we knew for a fact there was COVID in, we didn't touch that room for a month just because we didn't know any better,” Rossini said.

Mitchell is now leading the upstart Cleveland Cavaliers, and just one of his teammates from that Jazz squad remains in Utah: guard Jordan Clarkson.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chris Paul and the Thunder

Four players averaged at least 17.5 points for that Thunder team: Chris Paul (17.6), Danilo Gallinari (18.7), Dennis Schroder (18.9) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (19.0).

Three years later, Gilgeous-Alexander is an All-Star averaging 31.2 points per game.

Paul is a Sun, Gallinari is a Celtic, Schroder is a Laker and Steven Adams is a Grizzly.

Only two Thunder players from that 2019-20 team remain in OKC: Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort.

Mark Daigneault, who would get the head coaching job months later, was in his first year as a Thunder assistant.

“We're kinda conditioned now to be ready for anything, but up until that point, you just took for granted that every game day and every day of life unfolded in a certain predictable routine,” Daigneault said. “That was certainly broken that night and thereafter.”

