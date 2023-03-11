Open in App
Iowa City, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Latest bracketology roundup for the Hawkeyes ahead of Selection Sunday

By Jacob Keppen,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43bFRH_0lFlUUBw00

Alright, Hawkeyes fans! The Big Ten Tournament did not end as we all wanted, not by a long shot. I seriously doubt any Iowa fan hoped for a swift exit in the first game to 13th-seed Ohio State, even if that Buckeyes squad is currently set to play Purdue in the Semifinals at the time of writing.

While we may collectively feel down, we are not out quite yet! There is still an NCAA Tournament to play folks, and if this Big Ten Tournament has taught us anything, it’s that your previous body of work means NOTHING!

Anything can happen at the big dance, and no squad is safe from the dreaded upset watch. It’s the great time for redemption on an even playing field for Iowa, a team still projected by many to make it to the tournament.

In preparation for Selection Sunday, here is a roundup of all the bracketology projections for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

ESPN (Joe Lunardi)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DzkPb_0lFlUUBw00 Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Joe Lunardi has Iowa in the danger zone as a dreaded eighth seed in the Mid-West Region, set to face SEC competitor Auburn. The Tigers bowed out of their second-round matchup against Arkansas in the SEC Tournament. They are led by forward Johni Broome with 14 points per game and 8.4 rebounds. If they can get past Auburn, top-seed Kansas would be awaiting the Hawkeyes.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wludJ_0lFlUUBw00 Credit: Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The next Bracketology legend Jerry Palm for CBS Sports has the inverse for the Hawkeyes. They are the ninth seed against Auburn this time in the West Region. Should they defeat the Tigers, they would have to face top-seed Houston.

Washington Post (Patrick Stevens)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OykTf_0lFlUUBw00 Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Stevens has Iowa in the potential usurper's position in the South Region, set as the ninth seed against Memphis. The Penny Hardaway-led Tigers are currently slated to play Tulane in the semifinals of the AAC Tournament. Memphis boasts a dangerous scoring duo in Kendric Davis (21.8 PPG) and DeAndre Williams (17.6 PPG). Should Iowa defeat Memphis they would have a date with top-seed Alabama.

USA Today (Paul Myerberg, Erick Smith, and Eddie Timanus)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r3Ev3_0lFlUUBw00 Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The trio of Myerberg, Smith, and Timanus from USA Today have the Hawkeyes back in the eighth seed. This time Iowa would play the powerhouse from the Conference-USA Florida Atlantic. The Owls have a 30-3 record entering the conference finals against UAB, a team they fell to earlier in the season. FAU plays team basketball with a deep rotation of players who can shoot. They also play tough defense, posting one of the best point differential totals in the nation. Should Iowa make it past the Owls, they would then face future Big Ten opponent UCLA.

Fox Sports (Mike DeCourcy)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gEzMw_0lFlUUBw00 Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Fox Sports' Mike DeCourcy actually has the same projection, the Hawkeyes facing off against ninth-seed Florida Atlantic. They would also have to face top-seed UCLA in this scenario as well.

1

1

