Valley Regional Transit offering free circular service for Treefort

By TRACY BRINGHURST KTVB,

4 days ago

Originally published March 6 on KTVB.COM .

Getting around during Treefort Music Fest can be as easy as hopping on the bus.

Valley Regional Transit (VRT) is offering free bus circulator service during the event and the goal is to help festivalgoers have an easy time getting to all the venues.

“Now that Treefort has moved the Main Stage, Ale Fort, Food Fort, and other popular festival destinations to Julia Davis Park, the Treeline will provide an even more important role in getting people to and from the many venues,” Valley Regional Transit CEO Elaine Clegg said.

The “Treeline” bus circulates between venues from 6 p.m. until midnight Wednesday, March 22, through Saturday, March 25. It will connect the new Main Stage location to venues in downtown and will loop about every 10 minutes. Additionally, anyone with a Treefort wristband can ride any bus route for free, at any time, from Wednesday through Saturday.

“Bands on the Bus,” will also provide second chances to see music because a few of the acts will play for free, using the buses as mini-venues.

