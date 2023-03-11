James Van Der Beek's TV Mom Sends Him Birthday Cookies For A Touching Reason

James Van Der Beek receives a sweet treat each year from his former TV mom, Mary-Margaret Humes, for an even sweeter reason.

In an Instagram story Friday, the actor said his “Dawson’s Creek” co-star began sending him cookies for his birthday after the death of a parent in July 2020 .

“Every year since my mother died ... [Humes] makes me cookies and sends them to me on my birthday,” he wrote in a text overlay on the post. “I have the best TV momma on the planet.”

The Instagram story featured a video of Van Der Beek’s children excitedly opening a package of the cookies. The actor can be heard telling his little ones, with a laugh, to take “one each.”

Humes played mother Gail alongside Van Der Beek’s Dawson on the teen drama, which ran from 1998 to 2003. She celebrated the show’s 25th anniversary on Instagram in January, writing, “Happy Anniversary to the original cast and crew and to all who jumped on board for the ride in the years that followed.”

"Dawson's Creek" stars Mary-Margaret Humes and Mary Beth Peil at a celebration for the show's 100th episode on Feb. 19, 2002, in New York City.

Van Der Beek paid tribute to his real-life mother in an Instagram post announcing her death in 2020.

The actor described her as a “creative spirit” and a “magical grandma.”

“She was my mom. She gave me life,” he wrote. “She taught me how to tumble. Drove me to my first auditions. She believed in me based on nothing but her own intuition and she passed on a craziness that has been crucial to not just my success, but my own personal happiness.”

Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, have six children together ranging in age from 12 to 1: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah.