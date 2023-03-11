Mock draft Saturday: Lots of trades, picks for Cardinals

It is time for another mock draft Saturday, running a simulation for the Arizona Cardinals, trying to play out certain scenarios.

In this week’s mock draft, the Cardinals make three trades, select 12 players and pick up four future draft picks.

Here is how it goes down.

Trade down to No. 7

Cardinals trade: No. 3 overall pick to Raiders

Cardinals receive: No. 7 overall pick, second-round pick (No. 38), fourth-round pick (No. 109), 2024 second-round pick, 2025 third-round pick

The Cardinal get a haul from the Raiders, looking to leapfrog the Colts.

I tried to see if the Colts would be willing to move up one spot but it would not happen unless I forced it.

Round 1, No. 7 overall: Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson

The Cardinals aren’t able to get Will Anderson, but they do like Wilson, who is bigger and longer. He will be able to lineup as a defensive end. He has length, strength and athleticism. He is raw as a pass rusher, but had a 22.3% pass-rush win rate last season.

Round 2, No. 34 overall: Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison

Harrison is 6-foot-4, 315 pounds and can move. He ran the 40 in 4.98 seconds at the combine.

He brings with him an Oklahoma connection and, depending on what the plans are for Josh Jones, could start immediately at right tackle.

Trade down from No. 38 to No. 45

Cardinals trade: No. 38 overall to Packers

Cardinals receive: No. 45 overall, fourth-round pick (No. 116 overall), 2024 fourth-round pick

The Packers wanted Tennessee tackle Darnell Wright. The Cardinals add picks.

Round 2, No. 45 overall: TCU G Steve Avila

The Cardinals get a great fit for the interior. He is 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds, and plenty athletic for his size. He could start immediately.

Round 3, No. 66 overall: Syracuse CB Garrett Williams

Williams measured at 5-foot-10 instead of 6 feet at the combine but is solid at 192 pounds. He can play the boundary.

Round 3, No, 93 overall: Wake Forest WR A.T. Perry

How about a long, fast, productive wideout? Perry is 6-foot-3 with a 40 time of 4.47. He combined for 152 catches for 2,389 yards and 26 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

Round 4, No. 105: Texas DT Moro Ojomo

The Cardinals get help on the defensive line with the 6-foot-2, 292-pound defender. He ran the 40 in 5.04 seconds. He is a high-floor run defender with some potential as a pass rusher.

Round 4, No. 109 overall: UAB RB DeWayne McBride

McBride is 5-foot-10 and 209 pounds. He absolutely dominated in college, albeit in the Conference USA with 1,713 yards and 19 touchdowns on 7.4 yards per carry. He doesn’t offer anything in the passing game yet.

Trade down from 116 to 122

Cardinals trade: No. 116 overall to the Seahawks

Cardinals receive: No. 122 overall, seventh-round pick (No. 238 overall), 2024 sixth-round pick

The Seahawks wanted Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe.

The Cardinals, who don’t have a sixth-round pick in 2024 because of the Robbie Anderson trade, now has one, and they get a seventh-round pick they will use on a great kicker.

Round 4, No. 122 overall: TCU CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

After landing Williams to play outside, they add a small, fast, fierce corner.

Hodges-Tomlinson forced 21 incompletions last season. He is only 5-foot-8 but can run and will fight for the ball.

Round 5, No. 168 overall: Old Dominion TE Zack Kuntz

Kuntz was one of the stars of the combine. He is 6-foot-6, 255 pounds, ran the 40 in 4.55 seconds, had a 6.87 three-cone and 40-inch vertical leap.

Round 6, pick No. 179: Maryland CB Jakorian Bennett

This gives the Cardinals three cornerbacks. Bennett was a combine riser. running the 40 in 4.30 seconds at 5-foot-11.

At minimum, he should be able to use that athleticism on special teams.

Round 6, No. 212 overall: Stephen F. Austin EDGE B.J. Thompson

Thompson is a long and lean (6-foot-6, 210 lbs) pass rusher who started at Baylor and ended at Stephen F. Austin.

Round 7, No. 238 overall: Michigan K Jake Moody

Moody is a stud kicker. The Cardinals use their seventh-round pick to land the kicker of their now and later.