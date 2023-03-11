Mock draft Saturday: Lots of trades, picks for Cardinals

The Cardinal get a haul from the Raiders, looking to leapfrog the Colts.
I tried to see if the Colts would be willing to move up one spot but it would not happen unless I forced it.
Round 1, No. 7 overall: Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson
The Cardinals aren’t able to get Will Anderson, but they do like Wilson, who is bigger and longer. He will be able to lineup as a defensive end. He has length, strength and athleticism. He is raw as a pass rusher, but had a 22.3% pass-rush win rate last season.
Round 2, No. 34 overall: Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison
Harrison is 6-foot-4, 315 pounds and can move. He ran the 40 in 4.98 seconds at the combine.
He brings with him an Oklahoma connection and, depending on what the plans are for Josh Jones, could start immediately at right tackle.
The Packers wanted Tennessee tackle Darnell Wright. The Cardinals add picks.
Round 2, No. 45 overall: TCU G Steve Avila
The Cardinals get a great fit for the interior. He is 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds, and plenty athletic for his size. He could start immediately.
Round 3, No. 66 overall: Syracuse CB Garrett Williams
Williams measured at 5-foot-10 instead of 6 feet at the combine but is solid at 192 pounds. He can play the boundary.
Round 3, No, 93 overall: Wake Forest WR A.T. Perry
How about a long, fast, productive wideout? Perry is 6-foot-3 with a 40 time of 4.47. He combined for 152 catches for 2,389 yards and 26 touchdowns over the last two seasons.
Round 4, No. 105: Texas DT Moro Ojomo
The Cardinals get help on the defensive line with the 6-foot-2, 292-pound defender. He ran the 40 in 5.04 seconds. He is a high-floor run defender with some potential as a pass rusher.
Round 4, No. 109 overall: UAB RB DeWayne McBride
McBride is 5-foot-10 and 209 pounds. He absolutely dominated in college, albeit in the Conference USA with 1,713 yards and 19 touchdowns on 7.4 yards per carry. He doesn’t offer anything in the passing game yet.
