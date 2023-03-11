Open in App
Huber Heights, OH
See more from this location?
WDTN

Ladies Only: Group hosts tournament for Women’s History Month

By Carlos Mathis,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30vT6T_0lFlLtAk00

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A group of women are celebrating International Women’s Month with a poker night tournament.

A night of ladies poker fun will take place beginning Saturday at 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 200 in Huber Heights. The flyer says the tournament is open to only ladies as they go head to head in playing Texas Hold ‘Em poker.

Ohio House Bill 14 could change parental custody rights

Interested attendees will be able to “buy in” for $40, which will include a $5 hall fee, $5 for the “High Hand” and $30 for the prize pot. Those looking to rebuy can do so for $10, but there is a limit of two.

If you want to complete an add-on, you are able to do so for $20 at the break for 25K in chips.

At the event, there will also be a 50-50 raffle for attendees! The items for the raffle are said to include door prizes and gift baskets. Also during the event, attendees will be able to enjoy various appetizers and desserts.

Big Hoopla Fun: Running and educational activities

All of the proceeds raised from the raffle will be donated to YWCA Dayton. Handouts will be available at the event on different women’s topics, like domestic violence, human trafficking, sexual assault and women’s health to help women that may need information or tips.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Community invited to help with Dayton veteran’s birthday surprise
Dayton, OH12 hours ago
Remarkable Women of Dayton: Synthia Copher cares for her family, community
Dayton, OH22 hours ago
Weekend events around the Miami Valley: March 16-19
Dayton, OH21 hours ago
El Meson Celebrates 45 Years in Business
Dayton, OH18 hours ago
Troy DORA program expands after positive community reaction
Troy, OH16 hours ago
Styrofoam recycling event to be held in Montgomery County
Huber Heights, OH1 day ago
Ticket sales to begin for Dayton Dragons 2023 season
Dayton, OH1 day ago
‘We’re not giving up’: Riverside organization devastated by park fire
Dayton, OH17 hours ago
‘Name A Seat’: Funding campaign underway for Rosewood Theater upgrades
Kettering, OH1 day ago
Vendor applications now being accepted for 2023 Poultry Days
Versailles, OH21 hours ago
Dayton all-girls school announces switch to co-ed
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Parents debate banning book from Ohio school library
Hilliard, OH2 days ago
Ross Dress for Less coming to Town & Country Shopping Center
Kettering, OH18 hours ago
AC Hotel Dayton officially open for business
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Party Time: RTA to change routes for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations
Dayton, OH23 hours ago
Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy makes an appearance in Dayton
Dayton, OH1 hour ago
Spring Cleaning! City of Springfield holds citywide Community Clean-Up Day
Springfield, OH1 day ago
Dayton commissioners to vote on settlement after 2019 water main break
Dayton, OH20 hours ago
Local fans react to First Four games at UD Arena
Dayton, OH17 hours ago
Old Bag of Nails Shares Irish Dishes for St. Patty’s Day
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Greene County Democratic Party moves headquarters to Fairborn
Fairborn, OH2 days ago
Training exercise to cause delays, alarms near Air Force museum
Dayton, OH22 hours ago
City of Dayton reaches decision in 2019 water main break settlement
Dayton, OH3 hours ago
Dayton man in African prince scheme sentenced to 20 years in prison
Dayton, OH19 hours ago
Teacher files lawsuit against Tecumseh Local Schools over incident involving student
New Carlisle, OH4 hours ago
Whitewater Park project moves forward in West Carrollton
West Carrollton, OH1 day ago
Sidney police honored for active shooter response
Sidney, OH15 hours ago
Warmer temperatures have impact on allergy season
Dayton, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy