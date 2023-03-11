Ecologists want you to eat invasive frogs, but Texas frogging laws are stricter than you might think
By Michael Garcia,
4 days ago
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The State of Utah is serving up the American Bullfrog on a silver platter but in Texas, where frog “gigging” is more popular, the laws are more strict.
In Utah, the American Bullfrog is an invasive species and Utahns can hunt as many bullfrogs as they can eat, according to KTVX. Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources even lists its own “breaded bullfrog legs” recipe. Texas is a different story for the amphibians, though.
“It is a significant predator on anything it can get in its mouth,” said former UT Tyler professor and internationally recognized herpetologist , Dr. Neil Ford. “In the west, those prey have not evolved with the bullfrog, so [they] have no defense. In addition, no predators on bullfrogs occur in those states. Bullfrogs also have a high reproductive rate.”
In Texas, bullfrogs are hunted for their legs, which are usually served fried or put into stews. Texans with proper permits can still hunt and eat frogs, though frogging in the Lone Star State comes with its fair share of regulations.
While Utahans are encouraged to eat the bullfrog, Texas’s Parks and Wildlife Department is interested in preserving all of the states native species, including frogs , through the Texas Nature Trackers.
For those interested in trying their hand at frogging or partaking in the frog leg southern delicacy, there are rules you should know about frogging in Texas.
According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, a license or permit is required to capture any kind of wildlife. There are two options when it comes to licenses and permits. You can acquire a Texas hunting license or a scientific permit by attending a TPWD amphibian monitoring workshop.
Here are the frog-specific rules that Texas Parks and Wildlife lists:
The collection of any frog is not allowed on public roads
You don’t need a permit or license to count frogs as an amphibian spotter
If licensed, you may not have more than 25 frogs or toads at any given time
School teachers can obtain a permit to possess more than 25 frogs or toads
The Houston Toad and many salamanders (including the Texas Blind Salamander, pictured below) are federally endangered and can’t be caught without federal permits
They also list several rules and tips to keep you and your frogs safe:
Ask for permission from landowners, don’t get shot for frogs
Stick to the same path in the wetlands
When you put your frogs back, leave them where you found them
Keep your frogs moist
Don’t keep more than one frog in the same container for more than a few minutes
Keep your frog containers in the shade, so your froggy friends stay cool
Keep your containers vented and covered because frogs are jumpy
Bring a friend in case you get “stuck in the muck”
Know how to identify and stay away from local poisonous plants
Keep an eye out for Texas-water moccasins, cottonmouths, copperheads and coral snakes
Wash your hands after handling frogs, toads or salamanders some have toxic skin
Wear long-sleeved shirts and tuck your pants into your socks if there are ticks nearby
Wherever you frog, why ever you frog, if you’re just hopping into it or if you’re an ancient amphibian acquirer, be sure to follow your local rules and stay safe. Don’t end up like a frog that can’t hop out of a sticky situation!
