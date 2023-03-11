Open in App
Sonoma County, CA
The Press Democrat

Trio of Sonoma County prep sports coaches recognized by North Coast Section

By GUS MORRIS THE PRESS DEMOCRAT,

4 days ago
Three longtime winter sports coaches from Sonoma County schools were recently recognized by the North Coast Section for their achievements on and off the field of play.

Montgomery boys soccer coach Jon Schwan, former Cloverdale girls basketball coach Rick Berry and St. Vincent boys basketball coach Tom Bonfigli were all named Honor Coaches of the Year for their respective sports for the 2022-23 season.

According to the NCS website, Honor Coaches are selected based on maintenance of professional standards of conduct, general service to a respective sport, outstanding coaching accomplishments and/or any additional contributions to a school or community.

Longtime Petaluma softball coach Kurt Jastrow, who retired after the 2022 season following 22 years leading the Trojans, was the last NCS Honor Coach winner from Sonoma County. He was named the NCS Honor Coach for softball last year.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.

