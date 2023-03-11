Diamondbacks signing top prospect to massive deal

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ young organization will be around for a while. Well, at least their top prospect, Corbin Carroll looks to be.

According to MLB.com’s Steve Gilbert, citing sources, the 22-year-old and the DBacks agreed to an eight-year, $111-million extension.

The team had been engaging with Carroll recently about a possible deal that will have him as the face of the franchise for the foreseeable future.

Gilbert said the agreement has a club option for 2031, putting the total at $134 million.

The DBacks’ No. 1 prospect made his MLB debut on Aug. 29, and in 32 games, he slashed .260/.330/.500 with 14 RBI and 27 hits.

Prior to his big-league stint, Carroll skyrocketed through the pipeline in 2022. A journey that began in the Rookie League and ended in Triple-A. In that time, he boasted a .307/.425/.610 line with 111 hits, 62 RBI, and 24 home runs.

He’s a guy with a lot of raw power who keeps his hits on the ground and in the gaps. He’s also crazy fast on the bases and stole 31 bags in the minor leagues in 2022.

Carroll was to remain under team control through 2028, so there was a lot of time to get a deal done , but it appears the team put a lot of faith in the young, very promising talent and wanted to jump on the deal quickly.

Off the field, Carroll paints himself as a confident player with lofty goals. Goals he hasn’t even begun to touch yet.

The organization has seen a major rise in the farm system as years have gone by. They’ve also made sure to add money to the value they have to offer.

Just last season, the Diamondbacks and infielder Ketel Marte agreed on a five-year contract extension that will keep him in Arizona until 2027.

