Diamondbacks signing top prospect to massive deal

The DBacks’ No. 1 prospect made his MLB debut on Aug. 29, and in 32 games, he slashed .260/.330/.500 with 14 RBI and 27 hits.
Prior to his big-league stint, Carroll skyrocketed through the pipeline in 2022. A journey that began in the Rookie League and ended in Triple-A. In that time, he boasted a .307/.425/.610 line with 111 hits, 62 RBI, and 24 home runs.
He’s a guy with a lot of raw power who keeps his hits on the ground and in the gaps. He’s also crazy fast on the bases and stole 31 bags in the minor leagues in 2022.
Comments / 0