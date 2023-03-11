New Orleans Saints Make Decision On Tight End Juwan Johnson

The New Orleans Saints found their quarterback this week when they signed former Las Vegas Raider Derek Carr to a four-year deal.

Now, they have locked down a key weapon for Carr.

Tight end Juwan Johnson has signed a new, two-year contract with the Saints, his agent, AJ Vaynerchuk, tweeted Saturday. Johnson was a restricted free agent.

The compensation for Johnson, who played last season on a one-year deal worth less than $900,000, has not yet been revealed.

Johnson, a former wide receiver who converted to tight end, put together a career year in 2022. He caught 42 passes for 508 yards and seven touchdowns. His seven scores tied for the third most of all NFL tight ends.

The Tennessee product should have a good chance to improve those numbers next season with more consistent quarterback play.

The Saints also have fellow tight end Adam Trautman under contract next season. Saints fans will be eager to see what the team's pass-catchers, headlined by second-year wide receiver Chris Olave, can do with Carr behind center.