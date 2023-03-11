Open in App
Mcgregor, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Many affected by Wells Fargo system glitch

By Earl Stoudemire,

4 days ago
McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Some Wells Fargo customers say a glitch is causing money in their accounts to disappear – leaving behind negative balances and overdraft notifications.

The bank’s mobile app posted a notice for certain customers Friday that reads, “If you’re experiencing an issue with our online services, we apologize for the inconvenience. We’re working quickly to resolve it.”

McGregor community member Guy Ryan is facing the same problem. He was paid Thursday, and says he received an email for insufficient funds. His account showed -$151.

After calling Wells Fargo to hear about the glitch being fixed. Ryan still has no answers.

“So I went up to the bank, I went in there, ask him what was going on, and I told him, ‘This is my weekend with my kid. I need to get fuel, and I got to have money to do stuff with my son this weekend,'” says Ryan. “And all they want to say is, ‘I’m sorry.'”

Ryan says he’s never had a problem with Wells Fargo, but is now considering moving to a new bank.

