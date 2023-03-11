Open in App
Phoenix, AZ
Inside The Diamondbacks

D-backs, Carroll Reportedly Agree to Eight-Year Extension

By Michael McDermott,

4 days ago

The Diamondbacks lock up their top prospect for the foreseeable future.

Corbin Carroll will be a Diamondback for the foreseeable future, as the star outfield prospect has agreed to an eight-year, $111 million extension according to Steve Gilbert of MLB.com.

The extension is the second largest contract given in franchise history, trailing only to the $206.5 million given to Zack Greinke in December 2015, and includes a club option for 2031 that could bring the total up to $134 million. It also includes escalators, that could raise the deal by another $20 million, depending on how well Carroll finishes in award voting according to the Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro.

It is also the largest extension given to a player with less than 100 days of service time, eclipsing the $70 million that Michael Harris II got last season. Carroll also becomes the youngest drafted player to earn a nine figure extension according to Zach Buchanan of the Athletic.

Carroll was originally drafted by the D-backs with the 16th overall selection of the 2019 MLB Draft. He ran into his first taste of adversity in pro ball in 2021, in which a shoulder injury ended his season after just seven games. Despite losing physical reps, Carroll was able to make the best of a bad situation and took mental reps from the scouting section at Chase Field.

He went on to have a great year in 2022, hitting .307/.425/.611 with 24 home runs and 31 stolen bases between Double-A Amarillo and Triple-A Reno. That resulted in a big league promotion, in which Carroll hit .260/.330/.500 with four home runs, two stolen bases, and a 133 OPS+ in 115 plate appearances. That was enough for the team to start discussing a long term extension , which Piecoro reported on February 20th.

