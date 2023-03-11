Trae Young Trolls Zach Collins After Altercation With Michael Porter Jr.

Trae Young had a big reaction after Zach Collins had a spat with Michael Porter Jr.

Zach Collins and Michael Porter Jr. starred in yet another NBA fight on Friday night, with both being ejected by officials shortly after.

Everybody had something to say about it, including Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, who took to Twitter to clown Zach Collins for getting mad over a dunk.

"Dude got mad he got dunked on😂...

It happens bruh!" Young tweeted on Friday night.

It all started after MPJ dunked on Collins, and the San Antonio Spurs player took offense to that. Things got chirpy very quickly, and everybody intervened to prevent these players from throwing punches.

Trae was paying attention to that and took to Twitter to express his opinion, trolling the big man for his behavior after being posterized.

Michael Porter Jr. Grabbed Zach Collins By The Neck Mid-Game

Both Porter and Collins were ejected from the game , and it's pretty clear that a fine is coming their way. This game appeared to be a normal one, but we watched the San Antonio Spurs beating the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, showing a great game.

Moreover, this meant the first time in 26 games that the Nuggets lose a game when Nikola Jokic records a triple-double. The Nuggets remain first in the West, and they hold a big advantage over the No. 2 Sacramento Kings, who are recording an impressive season too.

They have a target on their back now, and every team will try to beat them, although the Spurs had no business winning against them since they are clearly on their way to the lottery.

As for Trae, he's also dealing with some stuff, as the Atlanta Hawks are trying to finish the 2022-23 regular season on a high note. They landed Quin Snyder after parting with Nate McMillan, and many consider this the last chance for Trae to succeed with his team on and off the court.

