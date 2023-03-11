Open in App
F4WOnline

Wrestling Observer Live: WWE gambling song, Ruby Soho promo analysis

By Jim Valley,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G2bEw_0lFlEZ2D00

Jim Valley also talks Rey Mysterio entering the WWE Hall of Fame.

It's Saturday and that means Wrestling Observer Live with myself, Jim Valley.

We got another #becauseofthefans promo this week on AEW Dynamite from Ruby Soho, but let's analyze and decide if it indeed qualifies as #becauseofthefans.

Gambling and WWE made headlines this week as they are making inroads to having legalized betting on matches in select U.S. states.

Everyone is asking the obvious questions, but nobody is asking the most important question: what would Kenny Rogers say? Let's answer that question in song with vocals by Matthew Lindley (aka Matthew Lindley on Bandcamp)

Plus, let's talk Rey Mysterio to the WWE Hall of Fame, a new sponsor, and more.

This is a very fun show, so check it out.

Click Here to Listen

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Anna Jay returning to the ring, will face Britt Baker at AEW House Rules
Troy, OH1 day ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI19 hours ago
Packers insane Aaron Rodgers compensation demands revealed
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Model Jeff Thomas Dead at 35
Miami, FL15 hours ago
Three grocery stores including Aldi begin closing their doors in days – see all the locations being shuttered up
Lower Burrell, PA1 day ago
Four Target stores closing this spring – see if your city is affected
College Park, MD1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy