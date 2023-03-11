Open in App
East Providence, RI
WPRI 12 News

Red Cross helping family following East Providence house fire

By Michael DeFusco,

4 days ago

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The American Red Cross is helping a family of three adults and two children after a fire on Rachella Court in East Providence.

The fire broke out on Friday night and likely started in a second-floor bathroom vent fan before spreading to the attic, according to the East Providence Fire Department.

There were no injuries to firefighters or the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

