New Randolph High School Business Administration Program Gives Students the Opportunity to Earn a Free College Degree

RANDOLPH, NJ- Director of Secondary Education Jonathan Olsen, Randolph High School Principal Jessica Caruso Baxter and the entire high school administration consistently evaluate programmatic offerings at RHS to identify opportunities which further enhance college and career readiness. Through this ongoing work, over the past several years, the district has strengthened its partnerships with local colleges and universities. In collaboration with the County College of Morris (CCM), beginning this year, Randolph High School became a pioneer of an application based early college program for students in Morris County. The career and technical program, the Academy for Business Administration at Randolph High School, gives selected Morris County students the opportunity to earn their high school diploma while also earning an Associate of Science (AS) degree in Business Administration from CCM. All tuition costs and materials are provided to the students selected free of charge. The credits earned from the degree received are guaranteed to transfer to any public four-year college or university in the state of New Jersey. Patrick Enright, Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, Workforce Development and Student Success at CCM, joined Mr. Olsen, Ms. Caruso Baxter, and Superintendent Jennifer Fano yesterday for a meeting with the Academy of Business Administration students during unit lunch.

“We are proud to offer this early college program to the students of Randolph and Morris County. We were selected to host this program due to the strength of our instructional programs at the high school and our strong relationship with the County College of Morris. We have worked over the past three years with the Morris County Vocational School District to create this unique opportunity for students who have an interest in business as a future profession. We believe it to be a fantastic opportunity for students to pursue their passion in the subject while earning a college degree in the process. We congratulate our first cohort of students on completing a successful first semester, and we look forward to welcoming additional cohorts of students in future years,” Mr. Olsen said.

The first cohort includes 10 Randolph High School students and 5 additional students from different townships throughout Morris County. Over the course of the four-year program, students learn a variety of skills including computerized accounting, business principles, marketing, accounting, economics, management, and the effective use of business information systems. In addition to general education classes, courses taken include:

Principles of Economics I & II

Principles of Accounting I & II

Introduction to Business

Principles of Management

Business Information Systems

Principles of Marketing I

Computerized Accounting

Personal Finance

Students in the program also complete a business internship and by the end of the program, also receive certification in Quickbooks and Microsoft Office.

In addition to County College of Morris, Randolph High School partners with Fairleigh Dickinson University and Rider University to offer students the opportunity to earn college credits in approved dual enrollment courses. Dual enrollment enables high school students to gauge their ability to do college work prior to full-time college study. Randolph High School also offers career pathway programs designed to expose students to a focused series of courses that will further prepare them for colleges and careers. These courses help students connect learning in the classroom with real-world application. By selecting a four-course sequence in a pathway, students will pursue an area of interest similar to a college major.

“Our students in the dual enrollment courses are being given an incredible opportunity to access unique college level courses with close support from teachers and counselors. The students in our Business Academy have this opportunity plus more. Students from Randolph and Morris County are able to participate in this college focused program by still having access to traditional high school activities such as sports, activities and clubs as they slowly transition to a more independent college experience. They will graduate from RHS with not only an Associate's degree, but the skills needed to transition more easily to college or the workforce. We are getting ready to welcome our second cohort next year, and in a short time, we see how competitive this program is becoming and how it will benefit our students here at RHS and long after they leave our campus,” Jessica Caruso Baxter said.



