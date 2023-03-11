Open in App
Bloomfield, NJ
TAPinto.net

It Was an Outstanding Season for Bloomfield High Wrestling Program, and the Future Looks Just as Promising

By Mike Lamberti,

4 days ago

It was indeed a memorable season for the Bloomfield High wrestling program, for both the boys and girls.

The boys team finished the season with a 21-10 record and qualified for the state sectional team championships.

The girls squad had a standout campaign as well, with four wrestlers winning NJSIAA medals, and one, of course, Kira Pipkins, who won a record-setting fourth straight state title, as well as finishing her high school career with 100 victories on the mat. Winning the four straight crowns and 100 matches are both first-time events for high school female wrestling in New Jersey.

"I was really happy with our seniors, and the amount of matches we wrestled," said Smircich, who completed his sixth season at the helm of the Bengals, and has a 92-58 record. "Our team had 31 matches, three tournaments before districts, as well as the Sunday's of JV and girls tournaments.

"We hosted the largest girls tournament in the state (271 competitors) and two girls Jamborees. Bloomfield High wrestling will continue to have large numbers, and Bloomfield will continue to wrestle a lot. Wrestling will open up again after the track meet of champions, with our open mats for all kids who wrestle in Bloomfield.

"As for now, our returning wrestlers are going to their spring sport, or are already with strength and conditioning coach, Al Chiaravallo, who is an asset to our program, and all BHS athletics."

Smircich noted that wrestling is open to so many in Bloomfield, for both boys and girls.

"Our kids, who are interested in joining wrestling clubs, were presented with many options," said Smircich. "We have a great foundation on the girls side, as our only graduate is Kira Pipkins. We will return six very experienced ladies."

At a year-end dinner, on March 6, honoring Bloomfield wrestling and the 2022-2023 season, Smircich saw plenty of reasons for future success in the program. "It was nice, as we had every kid who wrestles in Bloomfield from first grade to 12th grade under one roof, with their families," said Smircich. "We had some guest speakers and spotlighted a lot of student-athletes accomplishments."

Pipkins will attend Columbia University this coming fall and continue her quest for greatness in the sport, as well as in the classroom.

Among those returning for the girls are state medal winners Ahlexa Montalvo, Reno Prochilo and Saharia Quamina. Montalvo, who will be a senior next season, will seek a fourth straight state medal and a first state championship. Prochilo will be a junior and Quamina, a sophomore, next season.

Leanna Noel, a freshman this season, along with sophomore Madelyn McLaughlin and junior Alyssandra Montalvo are also expected to have good seasons next winter, after a solid season in 2023.

For the boys, Gabe McCulloch put together a very good campaign and qualified for the NJSIAA Tournament, in Atlantic City. McCulloch, a sophomore, qualified at 285 pounds and wrestled very well, in two matches, at Boardwalk Hall. McCulloch, who finished third at District 9 and fourth at Region 3, won 28 bouts this season.

Trevor Frantantoni, who will be a senior next year, had a standout campaign, with 20 victories. Other underclassmen who excelled and should be a big part of next year's squad include Matthew Miller, Diego Zambrano, Anthony Lizama, Cristian Silva, Chris Escobar, Thomas Haverick, Damian Torres, Malik Nelson, Leandro Brito, Tyler Frantantoni and Will Cordero.

Among the strong senior wrestlers was Juan Millan, who finished 26-9 this year, Rahjohn Plummer (24-12), Michael Marzano (30-10), Christopher Centeno (16-11) and Estuardo Lopez (20-16).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i87hy_0lFlCViZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1deTL5_0lFlCViZ00

