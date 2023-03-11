11-year-old boy shot and killed in North Dallas

Teen charged with supplying fentanyl pills to Carrollton trafficker 00:54

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - An 11-year-old boy was shot and killed and a woman wounded after a man opened fire at a home in North Dallas early Saturday.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner identified the child as Jeremiah Green. He was pronounced dead on scene, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Police and paramedics got the call around 2:15 a.m. in the 6400 block of Royal Lane just east of Preston Road, where they found the two victims.

The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect, Jakeith Huntley. He was located in Glenn Heights and arrested, police said.

Huntley was charged with capital murder and has been booked into the Dallas County Jail.

Police declined to release a motive in the case and did not release any details on the relationship between the suspect and the victims.