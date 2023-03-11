Open in App
Dallas, TX
See more from this location?
CBS DFW

11-year-old boy shot and killed in North Dallas

By Giles Hudson,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BNls9_0lFlAhHz00

Teen charged with supplying fentanyl pills to Carrollton trafficker 00:54

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - An 11-year-old boy was shot and killed and a woman wounded after a man opened fire at a home in North Dallas early Saturday.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner identified the child as Jeremiah Green.  He was pronounced dead on scene, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Police and paramedics got the call around 2:15 a.m. in the 6400 block of Royal Lane just east of Preston Road, where they found the two victims.

The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect, Jakeith Huntley.  He was located in Glenn Heights and arrested, police said.

Huntley was charged with capital murder and has been booked into the Dallas County Jail.

Police declined to release a motive in the case and did not release any details on the relationship between the suspect and the victims.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dallas, TX newsLocal Dallas, TX
Stolen Dallas police squad car leads to SWAT standoff
Dallas, TX22 hours ago
Neighbors say they're frightened after 4 people were fatally shot at an apartment in Dallas
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Deep Ellum nightclub shooting kills 2, including innocent bystander
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspect At Large In Rowlett Fatal Shooting
Rowlett, TX1 day ago
Stolen Dallas horses: Teen involved in deadly crash suspected of leading recent horse thefts
Dallas, TX1 day ago
McKinney woman pronounced dead after hit-and-run in Plano
Plano, TX1 day ago
SWAT team arrests wanted felon inside Garland home, police say
Garland, TX1 day ago
Cedar Hill domestic violence shooting leaves 1 woman dead, 1 injured
Cedar Hill, TX2 days ago
‘A Nightmare I'm Waiting to Wake Up From': Family Mourns 11-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Dallas
Dallas, TX3 days ago
2 men and 2 women killed in shooting at Dallas apartment building, police say
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Shooting and crash in Dallas parking lot leaves 1 dead
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Two charged with murder in connection to Northwest Dallas shooting that killed four
Dallas, TX3 days ago
2 women shot in Cedar Hill, suspect arrested
Cedar Hill, TX2 days ago
1 woman dead, another hospitalized after shooting at Cedar Hill home
Cedar Hill, TX2 days ago
2-year-old shot in Dallas, police say
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Family of Arlington police officer recruit who died during training seeks answers
Arlington, TX1 day ago
2-year-old hospitalized in Dallas shooting
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Homicide on Southern Oaks Boulevard
Dallas, TX1 day ago
1 woman killed in hit-and-run after getting out of her stalled car
Plano, TX1 day ago
14-year-old riding stolen horse dies after car crashes into them, Dallas police say
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Everman teen shot while playing basketball, said to be in critical condition
Everman, TX2 days ago
Man gunned down in a Pleasant Grove Golden Chick parking lot
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Man critically hurt after trimming trees in Haltom City
Haltom City, TX1 day ago
13-year-old girl missing from Dallas found in a shed in North Carolina
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Rowlett police ask for public's help to locate man in connection to deadly February shooting
Rowlett, TX3 days ago
One person killed in Plano crash on Highway 75
Plano, TX2 days ago
North Richland Hills woman killed by a train in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Dallas Police Arrest Man Who Abandoned Dog on Teagarden Road
Dallas, TX4 days ago
Rhome police circulate photo of fatal hit-and-run suspect
Rhome, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy