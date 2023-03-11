Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Colts scheduled to host QB Hendon Hooker for top-30 visit

By Kevin Hickey,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j0e2K_0lFl9otS00

The Indianapolis Colts reportedly are scheduled to host Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker for a top-30 visit ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, according to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network.

Though Hooker isn’t going to be in consideration for the Colts’ selection in the first round, there are plenty of teams who may target him during the second or even late first round of drafts.

According to Fowler, Hooker had a top-30 visit with the Houston Texans and also has visits scheduled with the New York Giants, Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers along with the Colts.

With the Panthers trading up to the No. 1 overall pick, the Colts are likely to get the third quarterback off the board. However, they are still going to go through their due diligence when it comes to the majority of quarterback prospects in this class.

Hooker’s visit will likely be mostly so the Colts can get the latest updates on his recovery from ACL reconstruction surgery. He suffered the injury during the college football season and wasn’t able to go through drills at the NFL combine.

There are reports that Hooker could be ready to go by the time training camp rolls around, which would make some teams a bit more comfortable with his status.

Here’s what Lance Zierlein of NFL.com said about Hooker in his scouting report while comparing him to Desmond Ridder:

Hooker’s age and ACL tear will be starting points for many draft conversations, but the most important question to be answered is whether he can thrive outside of the Tennessee offense. Hooker was frequently a half-field reader, which means he could lean on spacing, speed and/or route combinations to make life easier. He’s more accurate outside the numbers than between the hashes and his deep ball placement was much more uneven than expected. However, Hooker plays with excellent poise and footwork as a pocket passer. He will make quarterback coaches and play-callers happy with his adherence to keeping plays on schedule. He’s still showing signs of improvement and growth at the position, and his ability to hurt teams with his legs creates opportunities to help his offense outside of what he does in the pocket. His recovery from the ACL tear will require monitoring, but he has the talent to become a starter in a timing-based, spread offense.

It isn’t clear whether the Colts would seriously consider not taking a quarterback in the first round, but we shouldn’t dismiss anything out of hand.

Hooker is likely to hear his name called on Day 2 of the draft and even though the Colts are projected to use their first-round pick on a quarterback, this is still something to monitor.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Panthers follow Falcons, swipe key defensive lineman from Saints
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Chicago Bears Sign Massive Help For Defensive Line
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago Bears: Poles Continues To Add To The Defense
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI19 hours ago
Harrison Smith Wins Day 1 of Vikings Free Agency
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Texans add former Cowboys speedy receiver who was a Dak Prescott preferred option
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers will lose his greatest NFL advantage when he leaves the Packers
Green Bay, WI18 hours ago
Texans Trading Tunsil to Mahomes’ Chiefs?
Houston, TX2 days ago
Former UNC basketball recruiting target enters transfer portal
Greeley, CO2 days ago
Kelsey Plum gets back at Josh McDaniels after her husband Darren Waller was traded
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Georgia college student on life support with brain bleed after spring break trip to Mexico
Athens, GA19 hours ago
The Panthers Are Reportedly 'Really Comfortable' with Two QBs in 2023 Draft
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Panthers reportedly have top pick narrowed down to 2 QBs
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Model Jeff Thomas Dead at 35
Miami, FL15 hours ago
Panthers reportedly willing to trade QB Matt Corral
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Report: Colts and Anthony Richardson 'Gaining Steam'
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Panthers Owner Is Rumored To 'Love' 1 Quarterback
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Bears sign 2-time Pro Bowl LB
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals Have Yet to Comment on ‘Alarming’ ESPN Report
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Explaining the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to break the bank for kicker Matt Gay
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Penn State in Top 3 for Class of 2024 four-star QB
State College, PA1 day ago
The Panthers Are Reportedly Targeting An Elite WR
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Bears bolster offensive line in latest 2023 mock draft from Fox Sports
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chris Simms Believes ‘The Film’ Points To 1 QB Prospect No. 1 Overall
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
No. 2 cornerback Aaron Scott schedules visit to Tennessee
Springfield, OH3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy