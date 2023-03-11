Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
B.J. Hill campaigns for Bengals to re-sign free agent Germaine Pratt

By Chris Roling,

4 days ago
Count Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman B.J. Hill among those who want to see the team bring back free-agent linebacker Germaine Pratt.

Hill took to Twitter on Saturday before free agency to comment on the situation above a tweet thread from Joe Goodberry detailing Pratt’s pro career to date before he hits the market.

It’s a small thing, but it again hits on what has long been known as Pratt’s standing in the locker room with teammates and the rebuild as a whole.

However, Pratt’s breakout last year included improvement as a pass defender to the point that it might be hard for the Bengals to compete with offers he gets on the open market realistically.

Pratt, who shuttered his social media before going to free agency this week, has consistently noted how he wants to play more third downs. That’s another barrier to his return despite Hill’s wishes, as the defense usually prefers extra defensive backs on the field over linebackers.

Still, all involved with the Bengals have been consistently clear they want Pratt back. How it unfolds once the market opens, though, remains to be seen.

