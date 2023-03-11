Dungeons & Dragons Sale Makes 2 Classic Games Just $3.99

Dungeons & Dragons players got a rare deal this week with two different Dungeons & Dragons video games marked down significantly to the point that both games are being sold for $3.99. Not $3.99 each -- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition are being sold for $3.99 total meaning that you'll get both games for far, far less than what they normally go for. It's a double pack discount of 90% off, and it's live now, but given that it's part of a Flash sale, the deal isn't going to last much longer.

The deal in question is available via Fanatical which means that this is a PC -only offer for game keys to be redeemed on Steam . Both Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition are available on other platforms, too, but if you're looking to take advantage of this deal, PC is your only option.

Thankfully, you shouldn't have to bring much to the table in terms of PC specs to get both of these games running because of their ages, so even the more modest PC setups should be able to run these games. Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition is the most demanding of the pair, and it only calls for an Intel i3 processor and at least 4GB of RAM, so it's difficult to imagine someone struggling to run this tame.

The first of the games, Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition, is the redone version of the original title that released in 2002 courtesy of BioWare and Obsidian Entertainment. As the name suggests, it takes place mostly in the city of Neverwinter, and compared to the original release, this Enhanced Edition boasts things like more graphics options, a rebuilt multiplayer system, and more. It normally goes for $19.99, so getting it in a two-for-less-than-one bundle is a steal if you need it to round out your Dungeons & Dragons collection.

Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition offers a similar situation where it normally costs $19.99 and is set in the Icewind Dale region. First released in 2000 from Black Isle Studios, the game offers its own range of upgrades compared to the first release.

The deal is available via Fanatical, and it looks like it'll expire on March 12th around 9 a.m. PT, so be sure to grab both games while you can if you want them before the deal ends.