IU Oncologist climbed Salesforce Tower for a cure

INDIANAPOLIS — After losing her father to small cell lung cancer at a young age, Dr. Misty Dawn Shields has dedicated her life to curing lung cancer. She was one of the many participants of the American Lung Association’s Fight For Air Climb this morning.

The Fight for Air Climb is a stair-climbing event in which participants climb the Salesforce Tower to raise awareness and money to fight lung disease. The Salesforce Tower amounts to 47 flights of stairs.

Dr. Misty Dawn Shields Participants climbed the Salesforce Tower to raise money for the American Lung Association.

Shields is a medical oncologist who specializes in lung cancer with the Indiana University School of Medicine and IU Health Physicians. She completed the climb in 17 minutes.

“It was great. Lots of friendly competition and support from other climbers,” Shields said.

This morning, more than 500 climbers participated in the Fight For Air Climb. Among the participants were dozens of firefighters and first responders who climbed in full gear.

American Lung Association A firefighter participates in the Fight For Air Climb in full gear.

Climbers raised $200,000 during the event for the American Lung Association. According to the association, the 2023 Indianapolis Climb will help more than 885,000 Hoosiers living with lung disease.

“We are very grateful to everyone that came out to support lung health and so proud of the funds raised,” Tanya Husain, Executive Director, Lung Association, Indiana, said. “Thanks to their determination we raised $200,000 to help ongoing efforts to end lung cancer and lung disease.”

For more information about the climb, click here .

To donate to the American Lung Association, click here .