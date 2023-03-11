A TikToker transformed a vintage 1970s gown into her birthday dress. She defended her decision after users said she turned a 'work of art' into 'something you'd find at Shein.'
By Lauren Edmonds,
4 days ago
TikToker Kelley Heyer altered a 1970s gown she bought on eBay into her birthday dress.
Some users said Heyer turned "beautiful vintage work of art" into "something you'd find at Shein."
Heyer defended her decision, sparking a debate about whether vintage clothes should be preserved or recycled.
A woman's decision to upcycle a 1970s gown into her birthday dress sent the internet into a tizzy, sparking a debate about whether preserving or repurposing vintage clothes is better.
This month, Kelley Heyer invited her 157,000 TikTok followers to see her transform a light blue gown into a Pisces-themed birthday dress in two videos. She told Insider she bought the $55 gown on eBay before determining that it was likely an old prom gown or theater costume.
Heyer told Insider she worked on the dress from February 20 to March 3, drawing inspiration from a few different aesthetics.
"I was really inspired by the dress in Drew Barrymore's Cinderella movie 'Ever After,' as well as Italian Renaissance era dress," Heyer said. "I also wanted a look that was reminiscent of the 60s and 70s disco era."
Some users suggested Heyer "ruined" the dress with her adjustments
"Some of y'all are acting like I personally went into your home and burned your grandmother's wedding dress," Heyer said in one of her responses. "Or I took the original Betsy Ross flag and turned it into a Y2K crop top for Coachella."
"When it comes to altering vintage, look at how it was made, the fabric that was used, and when it was made," Heyer said. "And then the answers to those questions will determine whether it's okay to entirely rework a vintage garment or not."
Heyer told Insider that she found the response "hilarious" but also a bit "scary"
While she loves her dress – noting that the billowy skirt and hand-sewn beads are stand-out features – Heyer said the response was both "hilarious" and "scary."
"There comes a point though when something goes so viral that it fully leaves the hands of the creator and that felt scary," Heyer said, adding, "the small digital footprint I had made suddenly became so much bigger and that really hit me."
Heyer told Insider that online users were quick to judge without recognizing her passion for sustainable fashion.
"People online will never know the nuance behind every story. That's just the nature of the internet. Only so much can fit into a one-minute video," she said. "Vintage and sustainable fashion is a huge passion of mine, but the commenters don't know that."
Ultimately, Heyer is proud of her work and doesn't let the critics bother her.
"It's okay if you don't like it because, thankfully, it's in my closet, not yours," she said.
