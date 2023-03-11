Everything Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval have publicly said about each other since they reportedly began their affair

In July 2022, Leviss told E! News that Sandoval "looks at [her] like a little sister."
The comment came a few months after Leviss split up with her fiancé, James Kennedy, in 2021. Leviss told the outlet she'd become closer with Sandoval following her called-off engagement.
"I feel like he's become one of my best friends lately," she told E! News about Sandoval . "He just is so in touch with himself and fully accepting of who he is and so confident. I feel like he looks at me like a little sister and is supporting me in such a kind way. He's a really great guy."
That same month, Leviss also said she'd "gotten really close" with Sandoval's then-girlfriend, Madix.
While speaking on costar Scheana Shay's podcast , Leviss said season 10 of "Vanderpump Rules," which is currently airing, would be fun because of the "genuine friendships" she'd formed with some of the cast members — including Madix.
"I've gotten really close to you and Ariana, Brock [Davies] and Sandoval, and even Schwartz," Leviss said. "So it's gonna be less stressful in that way because I feel like I have genuine friendships, which is going to be fun to film."
In October 2022, Leviss posted a video to Instagram that ended with the hashtag #NumberOneTomStan.
Leviss posted the video to defend wearing a TomTom sweater — merch from a bar owned by Sandoval and Tom Schwartz — to BravoCon. In the post's caption, Leviss says she wore it "to support BOTH of the Toms."
While the Instagram reel appears to refer to both Sandoval and Schwartz, she ends it with the hashtag #NumberOneTomStan, making it unclear who she's referring to.
Sandoval defended Leviss after her ex-fiancé called her a "homie hopper."
According to Us Weekly, Leviss' ex-fiancé, James Kennedy, accused her of being a "homie hopper," referring to Leviss' interest in costars Tom Schwartz and Peter Madrigal.
Leviss kissed Schwartz during another cast member's wedding weekend in Mexico in August 2022 and reportedly went on dates with Madrigal.
"I don't know — I think she's just being single and enjoying herself," he said.
Leviss reportedly said Sandoval was "cuter" than Schwartz, who she also made out with in season 10.
According to Page Six , Leviss made the comment during a March 2023 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."
After news of the affair broke, Cohen discussed Leviss' "odd energy" while on WWHL.
"Scheana said to Raquel, 'You know, I only picked Sandoval because I knew that you were gonna pick Schwartz.' And Raquel said, 'Well, Sandoval has abs,' and kind of shrugged," Cohen said . "So, you know, that was interesting. And again, I didn't think twice about it."
On Wednesday, Leviss said she had "an addiction to being and feeling loved."
The first statement that Leviss posted did not address Sandoval by name, but she did apologize to Madix.
Later in the post, Leviss says she's seeking counseling for what she called her "patterns of codependency" and "addiction to being and feeling loved."
In a second statement posted to Instagram, Leviss said her "feelings for Tom have always been sincere."
The second and final post that Leviss made regarding the affair directly addressed Sandoval.
"I care for Tom and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal," she wrote.
