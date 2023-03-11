Everything Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval have publicly said about each other since they reportedly began their affair

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss posing for a selfie in April 2022. Raquel Leviss/Instagram

" Vanderpump Rules" stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have been accused of having an affair.

The rumors ramped up as Sandoval split from his fellow costar and girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix.

A source who spoke with People told the outlet that the affair began in July 2022.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix (left) and Raquel Leviss (right) attend the "Vanderpump Rules" season 10 premiere party. Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty Images

In early March, "Scandoval" erupted when rumors that "Vanderpump Rules" star Tom Sandoval cheated on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with fellow cast member Raquel Leviss.

Both Sandoval and Leviss have since posted statements to Instagram, in which they apparently confirmed and apologized for the cheating scandal.

According to People , the alleged affair between Sandoval, 39, and Leviss, 28, had been going on for more than six months.

Insider combed through interviews to find everything Sandoval and Leviss have said about each other since then. From Sandoval defending Leviss after she was called a "homie hopper" to Leviss discussing Sandoval's "abs," here's what we found.

Leviss at Bravocon in 2022. Santiago Felipe

In July 2022, Leviss told E! News that Sandoval "looks at [her] like a little sister."

The comment came a few months after Leviss split up with her fiancé, James Kennedy, in 2021. Leviss told the outlet she'd become closer with Sandoval following her called-off engagement.

"I feel like he's become one of my best friends lately," she told E! News about Sandoval . "He just is so in touch with himself and fully accepting of who he is and so confident. I feel like he looks at me like a little sister and is supporting me in such a kind way. He's a really great guy."

The previous year, Sandoval spent $12,500 of his own money to help Kennedy propose to Leviss in a Coachella-themed engagement.

Raquel Leviss (left), Jesse Montana, and Ariana Madix (right) attend a performance of Tom Sandoval and The Most Extras at The Venice West on May 10, 2022, in Venice, California. Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

That same month, Leviss also said she'd "gotten really close" with Sandoval's then-girlfriend, Madix.

While speaking on costar Scheana Shay's podcast , Leviss said season 10 of "Vanderpump Rules," which is currently airing, would be fun because of the "genuine friendships" she'd formed with some of the cast members — including Madix.

"I've gotten really close to you and Ariana, Brock [Davies] and Sandoval, and even Schwartz," Leviss said. "So it's gonna be less stressful in that way because I feel like I have genuine friendships, which is going to be fun to film."

Raquel Leviss wearing a hoodie from TomTom, a bar owned by Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval. Monica Schipper/Bravo via Getty Images

In October 2022, Leviss posted a video to Instagram that ended with the hashtag #NumberOneTomStan.

Leviss posted the video to defend wearing a TomTom sweater — merch from a bar owned by Sandoval and Tom Schwartz — to BravoCon. In the post's caption, Leviss says she wore it "to support BOTH of the Toms."

While the Instagram reel appears to refer to both Sandoval and Schwartz, she ends it with the hashtag #NumberOneTomStan, making it unclear who she's referring to.

James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss were engaged until they broke up in 2021. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Sandoval defended Leviss after her ex-fiancé called her a "homie hopper."

According to Us Weekly, Leviss' ex-fiancé, James Kennedy, accused her of being a "homie hopper," referring to Leviss' interest in costars Tom Schwartz and Peter Madrigal.

Leviss kissed Schwartz during another cast member's wedding weekend in Mexico in August 2022 and reportedly went on dates with Madrigal.

Sandoval defended Leviss over Kennedy's "homie hopper" comment in an interview with the outlet in February 2023:

"I don't know — I think she's just being single and enjoying herself," he said.

Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, and Ariana Madix at TomTom on July 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. Araya Diaz/Getty Images for DailyMail.com

Leviss reportedly said Sandoval was "cuter" than Schwartz, who she also made out with in season 10.

According to Page Six , Leviss made the comment during a March 2023 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."

After news of the affair broke, Cohen discussed Leviss' "odd energy" while on WWHL.

"Scheana said to Raquel, 'You know, I only picked Sandoval because I knew that you were gonna pick Schwartz.' And Raquel said, 'Well, Sandoval has abs,' and kind of shrugged," Cohen said . "So, you know, that was interesting. And again, I didn't think twice about it."

Raquel Leviss at BravoCon in 2022. Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

On Wednesday, Leviss said she had "an addiction to being and feeling loved."

The first statement that Leviss posted did not address Sandoval by name, but she did apologize to Madix.

Later in the post, Leviss says she's seeking counseling for what she called her "patterns of codependency" and "addiction to being and feeling loved."

A screenshot of Tom Sandoval (left) dressed as Raquel Leviss (right) for Halloween in 2022. Joe Newham/Instagram

In a second statement posted to Instagram, Leviss said her "feelings for Tom have always been sincere."

The second and final post that Leviss made regarding the affair directly addressed Sandoval.

"I care for Tom and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal," she wrote.