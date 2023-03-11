Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
Insider

Everything Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval have publicly said about each other since they reportedly began their affair

By Jordan Parker Erb,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HDo8Q_0lFl7kZo00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S1ZQg_0lFl7kZo00
Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss posing for a selfie in April 2022.

Raquel Leviss/Instagram

  • " Vanderpump Rules" stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have been accused of having an affair.
  • The rumors ramped up as Sandoval split from his fellow costar and girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix.
  • A source who spoke with People told the outlet that the affair began in July 2022.
In early March, "Scandoval" erupted when rumors that "Vanderpump Rules" star Tom Sandoval cheated on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with fellow cast member Raquel Leviss.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fpcKf_0lFl7kZo00
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix (left) and Raquel Leviss (right) attend the "Vanderpump Rules" season 10 premiere party.

Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty Images

Both Sandoval and Leviss have since posted statements to Instagram, in which they apparently confirmed and apologized for the cheating scandal.

According to People , the alleged affair between Sandoval, 39, and Leviss, 28, had been going on for more than six months.

Insider combed through interviews to find everything Sandoval and Leviss have said about each other since then. From Sandoval defending Leviss after she was called a "homie hopper" to Leviss discussing Sandoval's "abs," here's what we found.

In July 2022, Leviss told E! News that Sandoval "looks at [her] like a little sister."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nklkt_0lFl7kZo00
Leviss at Bravocon in 2022.

Santiago Felipe

The comment came a few months after Leviss split up with her fiancé, James Kennedy, in 2021. Leviss told the outlet she'd become closer with Sandoval following her called-off engagement.

"I feel like he's become one of my best friends lately," she told E! News about Sandoval . "He just is so in touch with himself and fully accepting of who he is and so confident. I feel like he looks at me like a little sister and is supporting me in such a kind way. He's a really great guy."

The previous year, Sandoval spent $12,500 of his own money to help Kennedy propose to Leviss in a Coachella-themed engagement.

That same month, Leviss also said she'd "gotten really close" with Sandoval's then-girlfriend, Madix.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23POyP_0lFl7kZo00
Raquel Leviss (left), Jesse Montana, and Ariana Madix (right) attend a performance of Tom Sandoval and The Most Extras at The Venice West on May 10, 2022, in Venice, California.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

While speaking on costar Scheana Shay's podcast , Leviss said season 10 of "Vanderpump Rules," which is currently airing, would be fun because of the "genuine friendships" she'd formed with some of the cast members — including Madix.

"I've gotten really close to you and Ariana, Brock [Davies] and Sandoval, and even Schwartz," Leviss said. "So it's gonna be less stressful in that way because I feel like I have genuine friendships, which is going to be fun to film."

In October 2022, Leviss posted a video to Instagram that ended with the hashtag #NumberOneTomStan.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ktKvT_0lFl7kZo00
Raquel Leviss wearing a hoodie from TomTom, a bar owned by Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval.

Monica Schipper/Bravo via Getty Images

Leviss posted the video to defend wearing a TomTom sweater — merch from a bar owned by Sandoval and Tom Schwartz — to BravoCon. In the post's caption, Leviss says she wore it "to support BOTH of the Toms."

While the Instagram reel appears to refer to both Sandoval and Schwartz, she ends it with the hashtag #NumberOneTomStan, making it unclear who she's referring to.

Sandoval defended Leviss after her ex-fiancé called her a "homie hopper."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SvmJr_0lFl7kZo00
James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss were engaged until they broke up in 2021.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

According to Us Weekly, Leviss' ex-fiancé, James Kennedy, accused her of being a "homie hopper," referring to Leviss' interest in costars Tom Schwartz and Peter Madrigal.

Leviss kissed Schwartz during another cast member's wedding weekend in Mexico in August 2022 and reportedly went on dates with Madrigal.

Sandoval defended Leviss over Kennedy's "homie hopper" comment in an interview with the outlet in February 2023:

"I don't know — I think she's just being single and enjoying herself," he said.

Leviss reportedly said Sandoval was "cuter" than Schwartz, who she also made out with in season 10.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21SxC9_0lFl7kZo00
Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, and Ariana Madix at TomTom on July 11, 2018, in Los Angeles.

Araya Diaz/Getty Images for DailyMail.com

According to Page Six , Leviss made the comment during a March 2023 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."

After news of the affair broke, Cohen discussed Leviss' "odd energy" while on WWHL.

"Scheana said to Raquel, 'You know, I only picked Sandoval because I knew that you were gonna pick Schwartz.' And Raquel said, 'Well, Sandoval has abs,' and kind of shrugged," Cohen said . "So, you know, that was interesting. And again, I didn't think twice about it."

On Wednesday, Leviss said she had "an addiction to being and feeling loved."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tIL66_0lFl7kZo00
Raquel Leviss at BravoCon in 2022.

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

The first statement that Leviss posted did not address Sandoval by name, but she did apologize to Madix.

Later in the post, Leviss says she's seeking counseling for what she called her "patterns of codependency" and "addiction to being and feeling loved."

In a second statement posted to Instagram, Leviss said her "feelings for Tom have always been sincere."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DCEkY_0lFl7kZo00
A screenshot of Tom Sandoval (left) dressed as Raquel Leviss (right) for Halloween in 2022.

Joe Newham/Instagram

The second and final post that Leviss made regarding the affair directly addressed Sandoval.

"I care for Tom and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal," she wrote.

Read the original article on Insider
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Kate Hudson corrected a red-carpet reporter at the Oscars after they mistakenly said she previously won an award
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Harry Hamilin’s Ex-Wife Nicollette Sheridan Says Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Producers Are “Desperate”; Knocking On Her Door
Beverly Hills, CA2 days ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Rasheem Carter's family shared a trail camera photo from the day he was reported missing that his mom believes shows him 'running for his life'
Taylorsville, MS20 hours ago
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL1 day ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX2 days ago
A plastic surgeon who performs forehead reduction surgeries to lower hairlines shares before and after photos, and what to expect
Beverly Hills, CA1 day ago
Brittany Dawn trial: Fitness-turned-Christian influencer will stand trial in Texas over claims she ripped people off with online personalized fitness program
Dallas, TX14 hours ago
I paid $52 to rent a private room at a NYC airport for an hour. It was so great, it made me forget I was in LaGuardia.
New York City, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy