How Rays’ Tyler Glasnow is progressing from oblique injury

Tampa Bay Rays pitchers Tyler Glasnow, left, and Shane McClanahan, right, speak with a staff member during a workout in February at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Lake Buena Vista. Glasnow suffered an oblique strain early in camp. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

JUPITER — After nearly two weeks without throwing a baseball, Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow is still not ready to start back up. The right-hander suffered an oblique injury early in camp and has been on doctor-prescribed rest since.

“Just treatment,” manager Kevin Cash said before Saturday’s game against the Marlins. “I actually talked to him two days ago. He’s in a better spot mentally. He was pretty frustrated. But we said to get in here, get his work done and get out.

“You feel for him just because he’s worked so hard, and I mean, we all see it. The guy’s got, like, the perfect physique, and why does he keep getting injured? I think he questions himself, but he does all the research and tries to prevent it, but it sneaks up on him. But he’ll be OK.”

Glasnow was injured while throwing to hitters during a live batting practice session on Feb. 27. An MRI the next day revealed a Grade 2 left oblique strain, the team said.

Glasnow, 29, underwent Tommy John surgery in August 2021 before returning to pitch in two regular-season games for the Rays in 2022. He also made one start during the wild-card series against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Rays were already resigned to the fact that Glasnow would miss the start of the season. It generally takes six weeks, the length of a normal spring training, for a major-league pitcher to ramp up to being ready for a regular-season start.

Good news

Yandy Diaz, who left Friday’s game after being hit on the left hand/wrist with a pitch, could be back sooner than expected.

“It’s all good,” Cash said. “I talked to him (Friday) night. I called him and, as far as I know, he will be a part of the live (batting practice Sunday),” Cash said.

Diaz was diagnosed with a contusion, and his availability was described by the team as day-to-day.

Remembering Wills

Rays Radio returned to the air Saturday for the first time since the sudden death of long-time broadcaster Dave Wills on March 5. Wills’ longtime partner, Andy Freed, and Neil Solondz used the broadcast as a way to pay tribute and remember their friend and former colleague.

“It will be 30% baseball and 70% Dave (Saturday)” Freed said. “It will be stories about Dave from us and others.”

Wills, 58, was the voice of the Rays for 18-plus seasons, beginning with Freed in 2005.

Rooting on Rodney

Cash had big plans for the overnight trip to Florida’s east coast. He and his son intended to stay at the team hotel to watch Saturday night’s big Dominican Republic-Venezuela game in the World Baseball Classic. Rays bench coach Rodney Linares manages the Dominican team.

“I was texting with (Linares) on the way here. I’m pumped,” Cash said. “My advice for him was listen to (Rays process/analytics coach Jonathan) ‘J-Money’ (Ehrlichman),” who is providing strategic advice for the Dominican team much as he does for the Rays.

• • •

