Open in App
Saint Petersburg, FL
See more from this location?
Tampa Bay Times

How Rays’ Tyler Glasnow is progressing from oblique injury

By Kristie Ackert,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ywv7r_0lFl7fAB00
Tampa Bay Rays pitchers Tyler Glasnow, left, and Shane McClanahan, right, speak with a staff member during a workout in February at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Lake Buena Vista. Glasnow suffered an oblique strain early in camp. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

JUPITER — After nearly two weeks without throwing a baseball, Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow is still not ready to start back up. The right-hander suffered an oblique injury early in camp and has been on doctor-prescribed rest since.

“Just treatment,” manager Kevin Cash said before Saturday’s game against the Marlins. “I actually talked to him two days ago. He’s in a better spot mentally. He was pretty frustrated. But we said to get in here, get his work done and get out.

“You feel for him just because he’s worked so hard, and I mean, we all see it. The guy’s got, like, the perfect physique, and why does he keep getting injured? I think he questions himself, but he does all the research and tries to prevent it, but it sneaks up on him. But he’ll be OK.”

Glasnow was injured while throwing to hitters during a live batting practice session on Feb. 27. An MRI the next day revealed a Grade 2 left oblique strain, the team said.

Glasnow, 29, underwent Tommy John surgery in August 2021 before returning to pitch in two regular-season games for the Rays in 2022. He also made one start during the wild-card series against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Rays were already resigned to the fact that Glasnow would miss the start of the season. It generally takes six weeks, the length of a normal spring training, for a major-league pitcher to ramp up to being ready for a regular-season start.

Good news

Yandy Diaz, who left Friday’s game after being hit on the left hand/wrist with a pitch, could be back sooner than expected.

“It’s all good,” Cash said. “I talked to him (Friday) night. I called him and, as far as I know, he will be a part of the live (batting practice Sunday),” Cash said.

Diaz was diagnosed with a contusion, and his availability was described by the team as day-to-day.

Remembering Wills

Rays Radio returned to the air Saturday for the first time since the sudden death of long-time broadcaster Dave Wills on March 5. Wills’ longtime partner, Andy Freed, and Neil Solondz used the broadcast as a way to pay tribute and remember their friend and former colleague.

“It will be 30% baseball and 70% Dave (Saturday)” Freed said. “It will be stories about Dave from us and others.”

Wills, 58, was the voice of the Rays for 18-plus seasons, beginning with Freed in 2005.

Rooting on Rodney

Cash had big plans for the overnight trip to Florida’s east coast. He and his son intended to stay at the team hotel to watch Saturday night’s big Dominican Republic-Venezuela game in the World Baseball Classic. Rays bench coach Rodney Linares manages the Dominican team.

“I was texting with (Linares) on the way here. I’m pumped,” Cash said. “My advice for him was listen to (Rays process/analytics coach Jonathan) ‘J-Money’ (Ehrlichman),” who is providing strategic advice for the Dominican team much as he does for the Rays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mn6rd_0lFl7fAB00

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Who will be Rays’ fifth starter until Tyler Glasnow returns?
Saint Petersburg, FL3 days ago
If it means more at-bats, Luke Raley is happy to dust off his first baseman’s mitt
Saint Petersburg, FL17 hours ago
New Rays right-hander Zach Eflin sharp in latest spring outing
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI19 hours ago
Model Jeff Thomas Dead at 35
Miami, FL15 hours ago
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL1 day ago
Quarterback Baker Mayfield agrees to deal with Bucs
Tampa, FL22 hours ago
Orioles minor league pitcher dies after battling cancer
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Taylor Walls returns to the Rays lineup, eager to reinvent himself as a hitter
Saint Petersburg, FL16 hours ago
Bucs signing Jamel Dean to a four-year, $52 million contract
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Ezekiel Elliott appears out in Dallas and Bucs will be interested
Tampa, FL22 hours ago
NYM 9, MIA 3; Yuli Gurriel, José Iglesias see first spring action for Marlins
Miami, FL2 days ago
Lavonte David gets his wish to potentially finish career with Bucs
Tampa, FL19 hours ago
Bucs trade guard Shaq Mason, get salary cap relief
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Names are the same but expectations have changed for this Rays offense
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Bucs a strong contender for Baker Mayfield as free agent negotiating period begins
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Lightning end homestand with loss to Jets
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Records show Tampa teacher’s troubled history
Tampa, FL4 days ago
Lightning Hall of Fame: Phil Esposito’s dedication to a dream gave Tampa Bay hockey
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Lightning trying to find right line combinations as postseason nears
Tampa, FL15 hours ago
Taj Bradley, Curtis Mead are among the first cuts in Rays camp
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
For Lightning, time to improve play on the road is now
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Pedestrian dies after being hit by driver of Ford F-150 truck in Largo, police say
Largo, FL1 day ago
Wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash near Plant City
Plant City, FL3 days ago
Rays expect to see Taylor Walls in lineup this week
Saint Petersburg, FL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy