Open in App
Clemson, SC
See more from this location?
The Clemson Insider

Clemson baseball rolls past Georgia State to take the series

By Madison Stephenson,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32AtBS_0lFl7Kp200

Clemson baseball showcased an impressive performance in the 10-2 win over Georgia State in game one of the double header on Saturday. After evading defeat in a ninth inning rally on Friday evening, the Tigers picked up right where they left off in Saturday’s first game against the Panthers.

Georgia State’s starting pitcher Camren Landry held up a solid front in the first two innings holding the Tigers to just one hit, but that changed in the bottom of the third inning when the Tigers found their form at the plate.

With bases loaded, second baseman Riley Bertram hit the ball right down the centerfield gap bringing in two RBIs. Soon thereafter, Clemson right fielder Nathan Hall hit the first home run of his collegiate career, bringing in three RBIs. Adding four more hits and five runs to their scoreboard tally, the Tigers left the third inning with a five score advantage over the Panthers.

It took until the fourth inning for Georgia State to pick up its first hit off of Clemson’s starting pitcher Tristan Smith.

Georgia State’s Will Mize hit a near home run that brought in one RBI and left runners on both second and third before head coach Erik Bakich pulled Smith. Reed Garris replaced Smith on the mound. Garris displayed a solid performance out of the bullpen, picking up two strikeouts to get Clemson out of the fourth inning and maintain the 5-2 lead.

After a scoreless fifth inning from both teams, Clemson third baseman Mac Starbuck got his first hit of the season, the RBI single to center field helped the Tigers advance their lead to get the sixth inning rolling. With bases loaded, Will Taylor hit a double to right field bringing in two more RBIs. The Tigers solidified the lead when first baseman Billy Amick blasted a triple to right field, and with that Clemson had two more runs on the scoreboard and an eight score lead, 10-2.

Much of the scoring success and ease at the plate in the latter half of the game was aided by the Tigers’ solid pitching performance by Joe Allen and Reed Garris out of the bullpen. Clemson held Georgia State scoreless in the final five innings of the game.

Taylor, Amick, Blackwell and Hall each picked up two hits respectively and ultimately helped keep the momentum rolling offensively for the Tigers.

Overall, the Tigers’ solid pitching performance out of the bullpen and impressive hitting gave the Panthers little opportunity to capitalize on any errors. Clemson baseball is back in action in just an hour, where they will look to sweep the series over the Panthers.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Clemson breaks away from UNCC in the fifth
Clemson, SC12 hours ago
NIT loss ends Clemson's season
Clemson, SC13 hours ago
Swinney evaluates Clemson’s spring at midway point
Clemson, SC2 hours ago
4-star Peach State TE, mom ‘took it all in’ on recent Clemson visit
Clemson, SC10 hours ago
Clemson Baseball Weekly Wrap - Week 4
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Swinney: Woods 'ahead' of Bresee, Wilkins as freshmen
Clemson, SC16 hours ago
Tigers rally past College of Charleston
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Eason on his midyear enrollees: Talent level 'off the charts' - 'They’re going to make us a lot better'
Clemson, SC23 hours ago
Swinney Scrimmage Report
Clemson, SC15 hours ago
Neff explains why he's staying the course with Brownell
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Tigers ‘high on the list’ for top Texas OL after visit, offer
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Clemson Softball Weekly Wrap - Week 5
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Reed: Clemson’s defense has ‘unfinished business’
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Brownell takes aim at committee, ACC following Clemson's NCAA Tournament miss
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Neff gives the answer on whether Brownell is back
Clemson, SC2 days ago
SC Lede: Everything South Carolina Everywhere All At Once
Clemson, SC2 days ago
2 Upstate schools named Palmetto’s Finest
Greenville, SC19 hours ago
Huge New Indoor Play Area and Cafe Opening in Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC1 day ago
Million Dollars Worth of Jewelry Stolen From South Carolina Business
Spartanburg, SC2 days ago
North Georgia man dies in Upstate tractor-trailer crash
Woodruff, SC1 day ago
Driver hauling boats in South Carolina dies when tractor-trailer crashes, troopers say
Hartwell, GA1 day ago
Agreement reached after pro-life Greenville students reportedly kicked out of national museum
Greenville, SC1 day ago
Update on Lake Conestee Dam
Greenville, SC2 days ago
City announces Downtown Alive, Main Street Fridays music lineup
Greenville, SC1 day ago
Upstate Irish themed restaurant & pub to be featured on TV ahead of St. Patrick's Day
Seneca, SC22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy