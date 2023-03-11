Open in App
Columbus, OH
Sportsnaut

Ohio State forward Brice Sensabaugh (knee) out for season

By Sportsnaut,

4 days ago

Ohio State leading scorer Brice Sensabaugh will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury, the school announced Saturday.

Sensabaugh underwent testing, including an MRI exam, that determined he wouldn’t be able to play again this season.

“Brice has had an outstanding freshman season and played very well down the stretch,” Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann said in the announcement. “I know how badly he wanted to play, and we are disappointed for him. We are proud of him and his continued development as a player.”

Sensabaugh sat out Friday’s 68-58 Big Ten tournament quarterfinal victory over Michigan State and Saturday’s 80-66 semifinal loss to top-seeded Purdue. The setback to the Boilermakers ended the surprise tourney run of the 13th-seeded Buckeyes.

Sensabaugh, a forward, injured the knee during the second half of a 73-69 victory over Iowa on Thursday. He had 16 points in 27 minutes before departing.

A third-team All-Big-Ten choice, Sensabaugh is averaging a team-best 16.3 points to go along with 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 33 games (21 starts) this season for the Buckeyes (16-19). He is just the sixth freshman in school history to score 500 or more points.

Sensabaugh is projected as a first-round NBA draft choice if he elects to not return to Ohio State.

–Field Level Media

