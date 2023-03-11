Open in App
Riviera Beach, FL
See more from this location?
WPTV West Palm Beach

Woman taken to hospital after Riviera Beach shooting

By Allen Cone,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GqD6C_0lFl2rcI00

One woman was taken to a hospital after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Riviera Beach, police spokeswoman Brittany Collins said.

She was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach with unknown injuries, according to Collins.

First responders were called to the shooting at 1:17 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 36th Street.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Riviera Beach Police Department "with calls because many of our officers attended a funeral for our detective who passed away," Collins said.

This was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public, Collins said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Palm Beach, FL newsLocal West Palm Beach, FL
Lantana man dies when sedan, motorcycle crash overnight near Belle Glade
Lantana, FL19 hours ago
52-year-old man killed in car accident in Belle Glade: PBSO
Belle Glade, FL19 hours ago
Couple arrested after police say their infant was exposed to fentanyl
Boca Raton, FL17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Drive-by shooting injures 2 in Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce, FL17 hours ago
Man accused of robbing victim in Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce, FL18 hours ago
BSO TRAFFIC HOMICIDE DETECTIVES INVESTIGATE FATAL CRASH IN POMPANO BEACH
Pompano Beach, FL1 day ago
Baby revived with Narcan in Boca Raton, parents had fentanyl in diaper bag: Police
Boca Raton, FL21 hours ago
Jury finds man not guilty of first-degree murder in 2021 Christmas Day shooting
Boynton Beach, FL1 day ago
2 of 3 victims identified in fiery Boca Raton crash
Boca Raton, FL2 days ago
SLCSO: Fourth Suspect Arrested in 2021 Leith Homicide
Sumter, SC1 day ago
4th suspect arrested in killing of St. Lucie County deejay
Fort Pierce, FL2 days ago
Pastor of Fort Pierce church thankful no one injured after shots fired
Fort Pierce, FL2 days ago
MCSO: Stuart Man, Fleeing Arrest, Finally Apprehended After His Vehicle is Forcibly Brought to a Stop
Stuart, FL23 hours ago
West Palm Beach couple plead guilty to trying light baby on fire
West Palm Beach, FL1 day ago
21-year-old woman dies in crash in Miami Gardens
Miami Gardens, FL1 day ago
Fort Pierce Police: Shot Fired Inside Church, No One Injured, Suspect in Custody
Fort Pierce, FL2 days ago
Firefighters put out residential fire in Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce, FL1 day ago
Palm Beach County woman honored for her dedication to helping others
Riviera Beach, FL1 day ago
Saturday morning crash claims life
Hallandale Beach, FL1 day ago
Neighbors tackle DUI suspect who tried to run from crash, sheriff says
Lake Worth, FL2 days ago
Residents join together to demand a stop to crime, shootings in Northwest Pompano
Pompano Beach, FL1 day ago
Fort Pierce Police: Two Teens Accused in Drive-By Shooting That Injured an 8-Year-Old Girl
Fort Pierce, FL2 days ago
Fourth suspect arrested in murder of DJ on Treasure Coast
Fort Pierce, FL2 days ago
Man searching for his wife shoots into ceiling of Fort Pierce church
Fort Pierce, FL2 days ago
Car with 5 people inside crashes into home in Mangonia Park
West Palm Beach, FL2 days ago
Missing Man Sought By Boca Raton Police, Do You Know Where He Is?
Boca Raton, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy