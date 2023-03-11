‘Just what I needed right now’

Candles will enhance the peaceful atmosphere during the ecumenical Taizé prayer services planned at St. Nicholas and St. Joseph Marello churches, St. Peter’s Cathedral and King’s College Chapel. King’s College Facebook image

If you were one of the more than 100,000 pilgrims who visit the French village of Taizé each year, what would you find?

Serenity and calm, according to writers who have been there.

Simple, rhythmic singing.

And, maybe a chance to get away from the busy-ness of your life and to contemplate the ideals of Brother Roger, a Swiss-born Protestant who in 1940 founded an ecumenical monastic community, devoted to kindness and peace.

If that sounds inviting, maybe you’d like to check out the distance — the Taizé community is 3,848 miles from Wilkes-Barre.

But thanks to the music ministry of the Cantores Christi Regis choir from King’s College and their director, Rob Yenkowski, area residents can find a taste of Taizé close to home.

“Once you try it, you really start to appreciate it,” said Mary Ann Butera, a parishioner who has attended past Taizé services at St. Nicholas Church in Wilkes-Barre.

St. Nicholas Church on South Washington Street will host a Taizé service at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, with the sanctuary illuminated by many candles and the Cantores Christi Regis leading participants in simple refrains, appropriate for Lent.

If you miss that Taizé service, don’t worry. Additional services will take place 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19 at St. Peter’s Cathedral on Wyoming Avenue in Scranton; at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23 at St. Joseph Marello Church on William Street in Pittston, and at 8 p.m. April 4 in the King’s College Chapel on East North Street in Wilkes-Barre.

“There are different refrains for the entire liturgical year,” Yenkowski said in a telephone interview. “The ones we’ll be using are associated with Lent and they have that little bit of penitential flavor.”

“We’ll do ‘Stay Here and Keep Watch,’ that’s from Matthew’s gospel, and the quintessential Lenten refrain, ‘Jesus, Remember Me, When You Come into Your Kingdom.’ The ‘good thief’ said that.”

The repetitive singing helps draw people into a meditative kind of prayerfulness, Yenkowski said. “I find it calms me down and centers me and allows me to talk to God and for God to talk to me.”

“Even if you don’t sing along, the words can be very soothing and comforting,” said the Rev. Joseph Verespy, who is looking forward to hosting the Taizé service at St. Nicholas Church on March 16.

“It’s a crazy world and you might need to tune out all the craziness and the politics and step back and take a breath,” he added. “This is for anyone who would appreciate a chance for peaceful prayer.”

Part of the beauty of Taizé is that it’s ecumenical, Father Verespy said.

“Brother Roger had a vision of a monastic community of Christian men, including Lutheran, Roman Catholic and Eastern Orthodox, emphasizing what united them as Christian. Taizé has become a haven for people from all over the world, who come from all different backgrounds, especially young people.”

“Monks from the Taizé community go to different parts of the world, usually to be present in impoverished neighborhoods, and spread the gospel,” he added.

As for the upcoming Taizé services, Yenkowski said, “People who have attended in the past have gone away saying, ‘That’s just what I needed right now.’ It takes them away from their hectic lives and brings them closer to God in this Lenten season.”