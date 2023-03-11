Open in App
Chatham County, GA
WSAV News 3

6 homes evacuated after deadly crash causes gas leak

By Brett BuffingtonAngel Colquitt,

4 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Six homes were evacuated in a west Chatham County neighborhood after a deadly crash ruptured a propane gas line.

Chatham County Police closed off the area, near the intersection of Garrard Avenue and Lane Avenue.

WSAV has learned from law enforcement sources at the scene that the single-car crash broke a four-inch gas line. A witness told police, the driver of the car lost control in a sharp turn, went off the road, and crashed into the woods.

At the scene, the sound of the high-pressure gas echoed through the quiet neighborhood. The smell of propane was pungent in the air blocks away.

The area has now been reopened and the occupants of the homes were permitted to return to their residences.

The identity of the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, has not been released pending the notification of his next-of-kin.

This is a developing story which will be updated when more information is released.

